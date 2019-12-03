VER Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of VEREIT, INC. (NYSE:VER), Formerly (NASDAQ: ARCP) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of VEREIT, INC. (NYSE:VER), formerly American Realty Capital Properties (NASDAQ: ARCP) that it is filing legal claims on behalf of investors against the company stemming from the recent settlement of a shareholder securities fraud lawsuit.

VEREIT, INC. (NYSE:VER), formerly American Realty Capital Properties (NASDAQ: ARCP) investors that purchased stock between BETWEEN FEBRUARY 28, 2013 AND OCTOBER 29, 2014

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER), formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties (NASDAQ: ARCP) has agreed to settle a securities fraud shareholder lawsuit for approximately $1 billion. The lawsuit had alleged that the company had overstated their financial results, leading to significant shareholder losses. The terms of the settlement of this lawsuit provide affected shareholders significant financial compensation.





