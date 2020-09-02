VER Meets Evolving Client Needs Under New Name, PRG Gear

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (PRG) announces that its equipment rental brand, VER, will go forward as PRG Gear. With this move, all the company's business units will operate under the PRG brand name. PRG Gear builds upon the VER mission as the leading source of equipment rental for the production community.

PRG completed its acquisition of VER in August 2018, strengthening its position as the leader in entertainment and event production by offering the largest inventory of equipment and industry-leading experts in all major production disciplines. In 2019, VER's camera division fully integrated into PRG's service offerings for the TV, film and broadcast industries. However, the VER brand name was retained for its sizable equipment rental business; therefore, the current rebranding applies to this remaining VER-branded division.

"The moment is right for us to become in name what we are in fact: one company with a singular focus on service, innovation and a passion for our customers' success," said Jere Harris, Chairman and CEO of PRG. "Working through the most challenging period in memory, we have shown the industry what we can accomplish together. Our most successful new offerings have been the result of cross-market insight, innovation and collaboration."

Since its acquisition by PRG, VER has been the exclusive rental provider of the company's award-winning proprietary technology. PRG has over 250 patents with R&D centers around the globe. That innovation is available to PRG Gear customers including a suite of new technologies developed for safe production on the COVID-19 landscape, ranging from at-home livestreaming kits to temperature scanners and drive-in packages.

Manus McHugh, President of North American Markets for PRG, said, "What doesn't change is our focus, which is solely on the rental of equipment by production professionals who use it to create solutions for their clients. They will work with the same agents they've come to know at VER, dedicated to their projects and already acquainted with their accounts."

PRG Gear branding will be phased in, beginning with digital and social-media assets, including VER's popular 'request a quote' online tool. If customers call VER or visit ver.com, they will be redirected seamlessly to PRG Gear.

About PRG

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential, and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience, and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

SOURCE Production Resource Group LLC

Related Links

https://www.prg.com

