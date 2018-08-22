Vera Bradley and Blessings in a Backpack Partner with Multiple Celebrities to Complete Coast-to-Coast Charity Tour Donating 25,000 Backpacks to Children in Need

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Bradley, the women's fashion and lifestyle brand, completes its nationwide philanthropic tour this week with the non-profit organization Blessings in a Backpack. Together, with a variety of celebrity co-hosts, seven elementary schools across the United States were treated to carnival-themed charity events where Vera Bradley donated 25,000 backpacks filled with food supplies for children in need.

"Being able to support these children and their families and create a positive experience that puts a smile on their faces is the ultimate reward," says Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Co-Founder of Vera Bradley. "We feel very fortunate to partner with Blessings in a Backpack to give back to our communities."

With stops in Chicago, Illinois; Louisburg, Kansas; Nashville, Tennessee; Fort Myers, Florida; Grand Prairie, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and New Brunswick, New Jersey during a span of four weeks, each event was co-hosted by surprise celebrity guests. Below is the full schedule of the exclusive back-to-school tour:



August 15th in Chicago, IL with Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East



August 23rd, Louisburg, KS with Jade and Tanner Tolbert



August 27th, Nashville, TN with Jason and Brittany Aldean, RaeLynn, Shawn Johnson East



and Andrew East



August 27th, Fort Myers, FL with Witney Carson



August 28th, Grand Prairie, TX with JoJo Fletcher



September 5th, Los Angeles, CA with Sarah Michelle Gellar



September 7th, New Brunswick, NJ with Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas

In addition to receiving their new Vera Bradley backpacks filled with food, all elementary school students were able to participate in a variety of fun carnival activities including game booths, a zippin' zone, rock climbing wall, skee ball, obstacle course, a wrecking ball, bungee run, circus city slide and so much more.

At the end of each week throughout the school year, the students' backpacks will be refilled with food for their families for the weekend ahead.

For more information and updates on the Vera Bradley, follow Vera Bradley on Facebook and @verabradley on Instagram and Twitter.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.



Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer in which they have raised over $30 million to date. For more information about Vera Bradley (Nasdaq : VRA ), visit www.verabradley.com/mediaroom.

About Blessings in a Backpack



Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack is providing 3.2 million hunger-free weekends for nearly 93,000 children in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org.

