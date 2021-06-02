Vera Bradley Selects FarmHouse Fresh for goodMRKT Concept Store

"FarmHouse Fresh is thrilled to be included in goodMRKT; all of our skincare products are grown sustainably and harness vitamins and nutrients that bring immediate glowy goodness to the skin. We also believe in ensuring the wellbeing of animals and celebrating the joy they bring to our everyday lives. We love that goodMRKT shares these values with us and are delighted to bring FarmHouse Fresh to this exceptional collection of products in the feel-good, do-good spirit." says Delia McLinden, Co-Founder of FarmHouse Fresh.

FarmHouse Fresh dedicates profits from the sale of every product to the care and rehabilitation of abused, neglected animals. Customers use an online "Track your Batch" search bar located on the company's " Track your Batch " page to see animal rescue initiatives made possible with each FarmHouse Fresh purchase in the very month the batch came off the line.

Everyday purchases of FarmHouse Fresh products help the company buy nearly 9,000 pounds of hay, 1,000 pounds of grain, and tens of thousands in medical expenses for FarmHouse Fresh Sanctuary animals, in addition to supporting other local animal rescue initiatives. They also add to the barns and fencing, adding pasture shelters, water troughs and more, to provide an expanded living environment for the rescues who live out their lives at the company's 501(c)(3) non-profit farm animal sanctuary.

ABOUT FARMHOUSE FRESH

FarmHouse Fresh is an award-winning, natural skincare company located in McKinney, Texas. They grow botanical extracts to craft fresh skincare and spa treatments that are served in Farm-to-Table style to thousands of spas, hotels and resorts from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high nutrition skincare by using sustainable methods including hydroponic, aquaponic and organic farming, with no pesticide use and minimal water. FarmHouse Fresh follows a zero-waste process by recycling left-over crops as food for one of the local farmer's chickens. In its 17th year of business, FarmHouse Fresh has been voted "Favorite Body Care Line" for many years through the American Spa Magazine Professionals Choice Awards. Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a farm animal sanctuary. Every purchase you make helps animals in need. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals. Their products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as "gifting" and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands. https://agoodmrkt.com

