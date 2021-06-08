Vera Health launches its initial financing round aimed at angel investors

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Health Inc. today confirmed the launch of an initial financing round targeting angel investors. The initial round will be used to launch its innovative and proprietary Medtech ecosystem, www.okvera.com.

OKVera is a digital marketplace provider of prescription and non-prescription products for women, including sexual health, migraines, skin care, weight loss and CBD products. OKVera has developed an on-line telehealth platform with a target market of over 70 million women in the US.

The current offering is based on a loan through a convertible note. A future Private Placement will be offered Q1, 2022.

"This is an exciting opportunity to engage with a company with massive growth potential, that's epidemic resilient and targeting a huge population, woman, who are responsible for the majority of prescribed medication purchases nationwide. Not only is it a very profitable business, it also has a massive social impact in the female community," commented Delia Passi, CEO of Vera Health.

Vera Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides a full service digital healthcare solution. OkVera.com is a unique and proprietary healthcare destination site for women providing convenient and affordable access to prescription products, wellness products and CBD products, in addition to reproductive health products, content and community forums to empower women in a safe and trusted environment. OkVERA.com was founded by Delia Passi, author and leading expert on marketing healthcare to women with over 600 hospital clients and hundreds of national brand partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Vera Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

US Phone: 305-809-8956, IR Email: [email protected]

