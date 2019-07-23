VERA Names Bill Gadala Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VERA , the leader in data-centric security, today announced that Bill Gadala is joining VERA as Chief Financial Officer. A finance leader with entrepreneurial spirit, Gadala has broad experience leading change with SaaS, service and hardware technology companies. Gadala will oversee the Finance & Accounting and Human Resources functions at VERA.

As documents, CAD product design files, media files, emails and all data increasingly move more freely, VERA recognized the need for technology that allows people and organizations to share all kinds of information, safely and seamlessly. The VERA Platform is the only platform that resolves both issues of security and data sharing, which are only partially resolved by services such as VPN access or data encryption. The company expects continued rapid growth as the platform provides an anti-fraud advantage to customers during the current trend of data protection and privacy regulation requirements.

"Bill will play a strategic role in driving the long-term financial success of VERA," said VERA CEO, Carlos Delatorre. "He has crucial experience leading financial teams through operational changes, and has demonstrated process improvement for multiple software companies. On the heels of new privacy directives that require companies to protect data or face steep fines, VERA empowers organizations to take control of their data. Bill will enable us to support this need in today's age."

"With VERA, enterprises can enjoy all the benefits of data sharing and collaboration without burdening users with difficult-to-use controls. This is more important than ever as we continue to be alerted to organizations compromising huge amounts of customer data," added Gadala. "As Chief Financial Officer, I aim to support VERA's growth by demonstrating the need for the solution to mitigate common incidents that can lead to a breach. Working with the team to establish and improve financial forecasting processes while developing long-term financial plans will help to ensure VERA's future success during this time."

Experienced at leading organizations through growth and scaling operations, Gadala has deep experience on both sides of the M&A process as well as public offerings. Most recently, Gadala was the VP of Financial Planning and Analysis at Innovative Interfaces, a Private Equity-backed software company. Prior to that, he led the FP&A team through the IPO of FXalliance, a Venture-Backed software company and led the integration of the Finance function at Softek and Internet Security Systems while at IBM. Gadala holds his MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

About VERA

VERA is the data-centric security solution leader enabling businesses of all sizes to secure, track and share any kind of data, no matter where it's stored or located. With robust policy enforcement, strong encryption and strict access controls, VERA's data-centric security solution enables employees to collaborate freely while ensuring a high level of security, visibility and control. For more information, visit www.vera.com .

