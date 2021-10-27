Vera Wang LOVE® Home Try-On Program Launches in the US, A Mobile Engagement Ring Customization Experience

"Zales and Vera Wang are always the closest of partners when it comes to introducing cutting-edge technology and fashion innovation. We're thrilled about launching the new Vera Wang LOVE Home Try-On Program with her," says Jamie Singleton, President of Kay, Zales, and Peoples. "We're one of the first in the fine jewelry industry to introduce a revolutionary service like this, further showcasing our stance that technology is the future of shopping. Our customers are already loving the option to customize their own engagement ring and this program provides a new avenue to connect with us whenever, however, and wherever they prefer. Zales is always working towards advancing the style and experience of jewelry, and this significantly enhances our shopping experience!"

The Vera Wang LOVE Home Try-On Program at Zales® enables customers to find their forever engagement ring by mixing and matching center settings and mountings for up to nine ring combinations of their choice through a Vera Wang LOVE Online Design Tool. For a refundable deposit of $200, the kit includes three center stone settings, three ring mountings, two bands (rose and gold tones), a ring sizer, and insert cards with program details. Customers can try on the rings for 7-days before returning the kit.

"I'm thrilled that now customers will be able to experience my designs and make a ring that speaks to them and their love," Vera Wang says. "I've always been a huge fan of convenience, creativity, and personalization. This service allows customers to do both to find their perfect ring."

The Vera Wang Home Try-On Program is set to launch on October 27, 2021. To learn more about the program and order a kit of your own, please visit www.zales.com .

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/Zales ), Twitter® ( www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers ) , YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/Zales ), Pinterest ( www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers ).

The VERA WAND LOVE trademark is a registered trademark of V.E.W., Ltd., used with permission.

