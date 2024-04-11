Vera Whole Health Celebrates its Launch of Value-Based, Advanced Primary Care Centers in Atlanta

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Whole Health recently launched its first four advanced primary care centers in Atlanta. In an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, the centers will increase access to high quality primary care for Anthem members enrolled in commercial employer-based and Health Insurance Exchange plans.

Pictured left to right: Don Trigg, CEO of apree health, Herbert Cummings, Atlanta Market President of Vera Whole Health, and Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia.

This novel primary care solution is designed to integrate with the Anthem benefits ecosystem and programs – making these elements work harder for Anthem customers while improving health outcomes and reducing the total cost of care. The Vera Whole Health clinics will deliver a better primary care experience that is truly designed for members – more time with their dedicated care team, expanded access through same and next day appointment availability as well as in-person and virtual options, and proactive health alerts and updates on upcoming needs or care recommendations.

"We are continuously looking for ways to expand access to quality healthcare and look forward to improved health outcomes for our members we mutually serve," said Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia.

Vera Whole Health combines navigation with high quality primary care into a first-of-kind solution for the commercial market. By aggregating a vast amount of data through its technology platform, Vera Whole Health delivers personalized outreach to engage members most in need of high-quality primary care. Once engaged, a dedicated and integrated care team – primary care providers, behavioral health clinicians, health coaches, care managers – surrounds each member, building trusted relationships that increase the number of high value touchpoints aimed at improving health outcomes.

"Our approach to care not only emphasizes a patient-centered philosophy but also cultivates a unique experience and relationship between patients and our providers and care team," said Herbert Cummings, Atlanta Market President of Vera Whole Health. "This approach underscores the integral role patients play as essential members of our care team, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment."

Anthem members have access to care at four centers located in Decatur, Duluth, Lawrenceville and West Marietta, with a fifth center being added in early 2025.

For more information on this new, value-based advanced primary care model and how it can positively impact your organization, please contact Katie Christiansen at [email protected]

About Vera Whole Health: Vera Whole Health, an apree health brand, brings together a best-in-class engagement platform with an advanced primary care model to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. Its proven solutions are built on a robust data and technology foundation that provides a rich understanding of each person, a navigation experience that engages individuals in their health and care, and an integrated care team that manages the individual's whole health. Vera Whole Health merged with digital health innovator Castlight Health in 2022 under the parent brand, apree health. Both companies were founded in 2008. apree health partners with top U.S. employers, leading provider groups, and some of the country's largest, most progressive health plans. www.apreehealth.com

Media Contact:

Kersha Cartwright

[email protected]

Ph: (678) 767-0199

Katie Christiansen

[email protected]

Ph: (913) 952-5206

SOURCE apree health