Vera Whole Health Launches Value-Based Advanced Primary Care Model in Connecticut With Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Whole Health, in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut, has launched an advanced primary care model in the greater Hartford area in an important first step to increase access to high-quality primary care in the region. This innovative model aims to transform how members access and engage with care, how providers deliver care, and how employers pay for care.

Leaders from Vera Whole Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut, along with State of Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon and several elected officials, participated in a ribbon cutting for the new Vera Whole Health clinic at 399 Farmington Avenue in Farmington on Monday. Vera Whole Health, in partnership with Anthem, launched an advanced primary care model in the greater Hartford area to address whole-person care, with a focus on improving health outcomes while reducing costs for members and employers in the state. From left to right: Rep. Mike Demicco; Rep. Jill Barry; State Comptroller Sean Scanlon; Lou Gianquinto, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Don Trigg, CEO of apree health; and Rep. Kerry Wood. Also present but not pictured was Rep. Francis Cooley.

With the rising costs of healthcare and the need for more efficient and sustainable models, Vera Whole Health's care centers offer a proven alternative to traditional healthcare systems by providing whole-person care in an advanced primary care setting. This includes leveraging data-driven insights about each member and integrating multi-functional care teams, such as health coaching, behavioral health clinicians, and diabetes educators, into the primary care setting. Vera Whole Health has a proven record of reducing total cost of care while providing a best-in-class member experience with a net promoter score of 86, which is 52 points higher than the average healthcare experience.

This novel primary care solution is designed to integrate with Anthem's benefits ecosystem and programs – improving health outcomes and reducing the total cost of care for Anthem members.

"Primary care plays a critical role in identifying potential health issues before they become severe and costly, and we're pleased to work with Vera Whole Health to expand high-quality primary care options for our members in the greater Hartford area," said Lou Gianquinto, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. "Through highly coordinated care, we can help consumers avoid unnecessary emergency room visits, achieve better health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs – a win for everyone in Connecticut."

Vera Whole Health combines technology with high-quality primary care to understand an individual's health risks, challenges and goals. The model creates a dynamic, whole-person health profile that personalizes outreach to engage members most in need of high-quality primary care. Once engaged, a dedicated and integrated care team — primary care providers, behavioral health clinicians, health coaches, and Care Guides — surrounds each member, building trusted relationships that help improve health outcomes.

"Our whole-health primary care model has industry-leading satisfaction, clinical quality and outcomes," said Don Trigg, CEO of apree health, parent company of Vera Whole Health. "We are excited to partner with Connecticut employers who want to help their employees better manage their health and care."

About Vera Whole Health: Vera Whole Health, an apree health brand, brings together a best-in-class engagement platform with an advanced primary care model to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. Its proven solutions are built on a robust data and technology foundation that provides a rich understanding of each person, a navigation experience that engages individuals in their health and care, and an integrated care team that manages the individual's whole health. Vera Whole Health merged with digital health innovator Castlight Health in 2022 under the parent brand, apree health. Both companies were founded in 2008. apree health partners with top U.S. employers, leading provider groups, and some of the country's largest, most progressive health plans. www.apreehealth.com.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans, Inc. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

