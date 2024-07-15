VeraBank, Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer and Increase in Total Number of Common Shares to be Repurchased

HENDERSON, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraBank, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the extension of the expiration of the tender offer for up to 89,110 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $202.00 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding, pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 13, 2024, and the related Letter of Transmittal (together, the "Tender Offer Materials"). The tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Central time, on July 12, 2024, has been further extended until 5:00 p.m., Central time, on July 26, 2024, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated.

The Tender Offer Materials are further amended and supplemented to increase the total number of shares that the Company will purchase to 126,238 from 89,110, in order to meet current number of tenders from holders of common shares. As of July 12, 2024, $25,168,392 common shares have been tendered into the tender offer.

The Company is making the tender offer only by, and pursuant to, the terms of the Tender Offer Materials (pursuant to which the expiration date of the tender offer has been extended until 5:00 p.m., Central time, on July 26, 2024, and the maximum number of common shares to be repurchased is 126,238). The Company does not make any recommendations as to whether holders of common shares should tender or refrain from tendering their common shares. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the tender offer and, if so, the number of common shares to tender.

About VeraBank, Inc.

VeraBank, Inc. is privately owned and serves as the bank holding company for VeraBank, N.A. a community bank that serves 19 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with 550+ employees, a network of 39 conveniently located branches, $4.1 billion in assets, and trust assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to genuine banking, providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. Visit us online at verabank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE VeraBank