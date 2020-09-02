Veracity Achieves Premier Certification with Cisco

"Becoming a Cisco Premier Partner is a huge accomplishment for our entire team and confirms the ability to further enhance Cisco solutions for our customers," said Drew Peterson, Veracity Networks Founder and President. "Cisco has been a long-standing core partner to our growing unified communications business, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership for years to come."

This certification recognizes Veracity Networks as having the skills and expertise to sell, plan, design, implement and operate Cisco network and infrastructures. As a Cisco Premier Certified Partner, Veracity Networks demonstrates a range of technical expertise in network and architecture. To achieve Cisco Premier Certification, Veracity Networks was required to achieve the Cisco Express Foundation Specialization. This specialization includes tests on technical competency and collaboration expertise. In addition, Veracity Networks was required to integrate a base level of Cisco services into their offerings and demonstrate measurably high levels of customer satisfaction.

Veracity Networks also holds other Cisco certifications including:

Cisco Express Specialization

Cisco Webex Calling

Cisco Webex Contact Center

Cisco Webex Meetings

About Veracity Networks

Veracity Networks operates globally as a CLEC providing companies voice, unified communications, cloud contact center, network connectivity, and SD-WAN. In 2018, Veracity Networks was named Cisco's Cloud Contact Center Partner of the Year. Veracity Networks is currently one of the only Cisco Service Providers that have fully integrated their telecom services into both the Webex Calling and Contact Center platforms. With 18 years of experience deploying voice, network, and cloud solutions, Veracity Networks inspires customer loyalty, reliability, and responsiveness. For more information about Veracity Networks, visit www.veracitynetworks.com.

CONTACT: Sarah Croff, [email protected]

SOURCE Veracity Networks LLC

Related Links

http://www.veracitynetworks.com

