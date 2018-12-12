Veracity Capital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer Michael J. Mess

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Capital LLC announces Michael J. Mess as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Mess is a co-founder of the firm and an accomplished professional in the wealth advisory industry. He will leverage his experience as a financial advisor to develop strategies and find diverse, talented team members to help Veracity Capital navigate challenging markets and an evolving legislative atmosphere. Mr. Mess will also lead the business advisory board, a group of Veracity Capital clients and industry professionals, which provides valuable insights and guidance to continuously improve client outcomes.

Michael J. Mess, Chief Strategy Officer for Veracity Capital

"Veracity Capital's success is built on a client-focused strategy," said Mr. Mess. "Since our launch, Veracity Capital's team of experienced advisors have served on behalf of clients as trusted partners. We are proud to offer true fiduciary services with technical expertise and unbiased resources."

Mr. Mess has been in the wealth advisory industry for more than twelve years. Before Veracity Capital, he was a Vice President and Wealth Advisor at AYCO, a Goldman Sachs Company. Mr. Mess has international experience working in London for State Street Global Services, where he began his career in the financial industry.

"Veracity Capital is excited to have Michael leading our organizational strategy," said Kevin Gray, CEO. "He is well-positioned to provide strategic insight and leadership as we continue to grow our firm and differentiate our services. Michael's ability to gain valuable insights from clients and use them to craft actionable plans will allow Veracity Capital to deliver the best outcomes for clients."

Veracity Capital recently announced the launch of their nationwide wealth advisory firm.

Veracity Capital is a wealth advisory firm with a national presence providing strategic wealth management, financial planning, investment management, and risk management as trusted fiduciary partners. Veracity Capital offers an open-architecture platform encompassing all financial resources that is unbiased and non-conflicting. Uniquely structured to provide a local boutique advisory experience with the resources of large, established institutions, Veracity Capital serves on behalf of their clients with true fiduciary methods focused on each client's best interest. Truth Builds Trust. Visit www.veracitycapital.com for more information.

Advisory services offered through F3Logic, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Veracity Capital and F3Logic, LLC are separate and unrelated entities.

