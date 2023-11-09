Veracity Forensics Continues to Expand Its Expert Team, Offering Exceptional Digital Forensic Services

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Forensics LLC, a leading provider of digital forensic investigation, expert witness testimony, and discovery services, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its team, further solidifying its position as a top-tier resource for law firms and organizations across the United States.

The recent addition of two highly experienced professionals, Jessica Brown and Gene Zinovchuk, reinforces Veracity Forensics' commitment to delivering the highest quality digital forensic services to its clients.

Jessica Brown, joins the team as Evidence Manager, bringing a strong foundation in computer science and a passion for digital investigations, forensics, and evidence management. Gene Zinovchuk, an EnCase and ACE-certified professional with a strong background in eDiscovery, is another valuable addition to the Veracity Forensics team as Director of Digital Forensics. Gene brings with him an extensive, twenty-year history in digital forensics and investigation.

CEO of Veracity Forensics, Chip Koons, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jessica and Gene to our growing family. Their expertise in digital forensics, internal investigations and discovery disputes will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and allow us to better serve our clients in their most critical legal matters."

Committed to "Share The Truth – Protect What Matters," Veracity Forensics consistently excels in delivering forensic analysis of computers, mobile devices, cloud applications, audio and video recordings, and electronic evidence preservation. These services play a crucial role in assisting clients in various legal matters, including labor and employment litigation, trade secret protection, discrimination or harassment cases, white collar criminal defense, fraud investigations, and complex litigation.

With this expansion, Veracity Forensics aims to reach a wider audience in need of expert digital forensic support. The company is dedicated to supporting its clients in preserving digital evidence, analyzing complex data, and providing expert testimony to discovery the truth and help clients protect what matters.

Veracity Forensics is a leading provider of digital forensic investigation, expert witness testimony, and discovery services.

