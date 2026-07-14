Veracity Forensics Expands Leadership Team

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Forensics, a leading provider of digital forensics, investigation, and expert witness services, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Chris Schmidt as Director of Client & Project Management and Micah Hobart as Business Manager.

These strategic additions reflect Veracity's continued investment in delivering an outstanding client experience while supporting the company's ongoing growth and expanding service capabilities.

"Chris and Micah each bring an exceptional combination of leadership, operational expertise, and client-focused thinking," said Chip Koons, CEO of Veracity Forensics. "Their experience strengthens our ability to deliver superior service while continuing to grow alongside the evolving needs of our clients."

As Director of Client & Project Management, Chris Schmidt will lead client engagement and project execution across Veracity's digital forensics, investigation and data collection practice. With more than 20 years of experience in digital forensics, customer success, and operational leadership, Chris has built and scaled high-performing teams, strengthened long-term client relationships, and implemented processes that improve service delivery and business performance.

Chris is also a respected digital forensics expert, having supported complex litigation matters as both a consulting and testifying expert. His entrepreneurial experience—including co-founding, growing, and successfully selling a digital forensics company—provides valuable perspective on building client-centric organizations while delivering measurable business results.

As Business Manager, Micah Hobart will oversee business operations, strategic initiatives, and organizational growth. Bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, Micah has successfully built and managed businesses across financial technology, payments, consulting, and operations.

Most recently, Micah founded Liberty Payment Solutions, a boutique advisory firm specializing in payments, fraud, risk, and technology consulting. Previously, he co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer of Paperless Transaction Corporation, helping grow the company over more than two decades into a national payment processing organization serving more than 15,000 clients across the United States. His background in strategic planning, financial management, operational leadership, and business development will help support Veracity's continued expansion.

"Chris and Micah are proven leaders who understand what it takes to build strong organizations and deliver exceptional client service," added Koons. "We're excited to welcome them to the Veracity team and look forward to the impact they'll have on our clients and our continued growth."

About Veracity Forensics

Veracity Forensics is a national provider of digital forensics, investigation, expert witness, and discovery services for attorneys, litigation support teams, and eDiscovery vendors handling complex, high stakes matters. We support cases involving departed employees, theft of trade secrets, data exfiltration, white-collar defense, government and internal investigations, as well as receivership or bankruptcy matters.

Our team of experts conduct defensible collections and forensic analysis across mobile devices, computers, cloud platforms, and multimedia evidence using industry-recognized tools. Veracity professionals regularly testify in state and federal courts and hold private investigator licensure in Texas and Michigan. We provide end-to-end support across the EDRM—from preservation and collection through analysis, testimony, and post-settlement remediation.

Our mission is simple: Discover the Truth – Protect What Matters. Learn more at veracityforensics.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Chip Koons

Phone: (214) 495-1328

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Veracity Forensics