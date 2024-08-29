Veracity Forensics Expands Team with the Addition of Digital Forensics Expert Daniel Farr

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Forensics, a premier provider of digital forensic and internal investigations, expert witness testimony, and data collections is pleased to announce the continued growth and expansion of its team with the addition of Daniel Farr as Director of Forensic Services. This strategic hire enhances Veracity Forensics' ability to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated forensic services across the United States.

Daniel Farr brings over 17 years of specialized experience in criminal, cyber, fraud, and counterintelligence investigations, having served as a Special Agent with the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations and as a digital forensic expert for an eDiscovery provider. His extensive background in leadership, cyber operations, and data breach analysis, combined with his expertise in digital forensics tools such as Axiom, FTK, EnCase, and Cellebrite, makes him an invaluable asset to the Veracity Forensics team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Farr to our team," said Chip Koons, CEO of Veracity Forensics. "His vast experience in cyber investigations and digital forensics will further bolster our ability to provide top-tier services to our clients, ensuring that we continue to deliver accurate and defensible results in even the most complex legal matters."

With Farr's addition, Veracity Forensics now boasts four expert witnesses with the capability to support clients in the most challenging courtroom situations. The company's commitment to delivering unparalleled forensic analysis and expert testimony is reflected in its motto: Share The Truth – Protect What Matters.

Veracity Forensics specializes in the forensic analysis of computers, mobile devices, cloud applications, audio and video recordings, and the collection and preservation of electronic evidence. These core services lay the foundation for successful legal matters and eDiscovery projects, particularly in complex cases such as labor and employment litigation, theft of trade secrets, corporate investigations, white-collar criminal defense, and other multifaceted legal disputes.

The addition of Farr underscores Veracity Forensics' dedication to staying at the forefront of the digital forensics industry and providing clients with the expertise needed to navigate the evolving landscape of digital evidence. The company is well-positioned to assist law firms, corporations, eDiscovery vendors, municipalities, and IT managed service providers across the nation in uncovering the truth and protecting what matters most.

