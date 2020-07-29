Veracity Networks announces Cloud Connected PSTN for Cisco Webex Calling

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Networks today announces Cloud Connected PSTN (CCP) for Cisco Webex Calling. Veracity Networks becomes one of the first carriers to be authorized for this program. This new offering provides customers with an enterprise-class voice service delivered over Veracity's private tier-one voice and data network. Webex Calling is part of Cisco's complete collaboration suite which includes messaging, meetings, team collaboration and contact centers.

"Being authorized to deliver CCP is an incredible accomplishment for our team," said Drew Peterson, Founder and President at Veracity Networks. "We're excited to work closely with Cisco partners to provide their customers an exceptional experience with competitive pricing." Veracity Networks, a leading provider of enterprise-grade Internet, voice, and cloud UC services, now offers companies based in North America local dial tone services domestically and internationally. In addition, Veracity Networks now provides branch office support to regions around the world, including Australia, Europe, and Asia. With this new CCP offering and their private cloud IP network peered with over 200 carriers, customers from every area of the globe will now have an efficient and reliable option for Public Switch Telephone Network (PSTN) in the cloud.

Veracity Networks now equips Cisco Value Added Resellers (VARs) with the ability to deliver a global cloud native solution for their customers with one partner relationship. With this new offering, which is natively integrated with Cisco Webex Calling, customers will benefit from competitive calling plans and streamlined fully integrated communication channels through the Webex suite.

ABOUT VERACITY NETWORKS

Veracity Networks operates as a CLEC providing companies voice, unified communications, cloud contact center, network connectivity, and SD-WAN both domestically and internationally. In 2018, Veracity was named Cisco's Cloud Contact Center Partner of the Year. Veracity is currently one of the only Cisco Service Providers that have fully integrated their telecom services into both the Webex Calling and Contact Center platforms. With 18 years of experience deploying voice, network and cloud solutions, Veracity inspires customer loyalty, reliability, and responsiveness. For more information about Veracity, visit www.veracitynetworks.com.

