Veracity Networks Receives Cisco's Premier Transition Partner Certification

"Receiving this certification from Cisco shows the success in Veracity's Partnering Process, Professional Services, and Lifecycle Journey program to provide a seamless transition from customers on-premises contact centers to Cisco's cloud-based Webex Contact Center," said Drew Peterson, Veracity Founder and CRO. "Our team has worked diligently to provide a tried-and-true transition plan which includes an audit of customers current platform, business objectives, and challenges to architect, implement and support Webex Contact Center to meet customers' business objectives."

This certification was based on the technical resources available to transition customers and real-life experience and expertise Veracity demonstrated transitioning customer from Cisco's on-premises solution to the cloud. With over 18 certified Cisco engineers and thousands of successful Cloud Contact Center Implementations Veracity has become the leading Cisco partner in transitioning customer to Cisco's Webex Contact Center.

ABOUT VERACITY NETWORKS

Veracity Networks operates as a CLEC providing companies voice, unified communications, cloud contact center, network connectivity, and SD-WAN both domestically and internationally. In 2018, Veracity was named Cisco's Cloud Contact Center Partner of the Year. Veracity is currently one of the only Cisco Service Providers that have fully integrated their telecom services into both the Webex Calling and Contact Center platforms. With 18 years of experience deploying voice, network and cloud solutions, Veracity inspires customer loyalty, reliability, and responsiveness. For more information about Veracity, visit www.veracitynetworks.com.

