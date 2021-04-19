Veracity Receives 2021 Stevie Award For Customer Service

"The effects of Covid-19 have created massive changes in our daily lives, especially in the workplace. Like many, we can feel disconnected at times. To address these ever-present changes and adjustments, we have focused on connecting and engaging with our employees, who in turn connect and engage with our customers. Through our continued focus on engagement, we have been dedicated in delivering first-class experiences and services to our customers," said Allen Sproul, Veracity Networks VP of Customer Experience. "We are honored and humbled by this achievement. Our focus on delivering "World Class Service with a Local Touch" and staying connected with our customers has enabled Veracity to grow and thrive through this pandemic."

Veracity Networks provides customers a consistent support model with one call resolution. Over their 18 years of service, they have implemented a 1-1-3 initiative which focuses on a proactive approach. Their customer support team reaches out to each new customer one week, one month, and three months after installation of services. By doing this, they can maintain a 9.16 out of 10 customer satisfaction rating.

"Clients need to feel wanted and one way for them to experience this, is through follow ups. The 1-1-3 initiative adopted by Veracity is unique and a highly commendable move in delivering excellent customer service. In addition, proactive solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed the business to run as usual and this certainly delights the customers." – Statement from anonymous Stevie Award judge.

The Stevie Awards are recognized as the world's top customer service and sales awards. They were created to recognize those in the business world for their achievements and positive contributions globally. In this year's competition, more than 2,300 companies from 51 nations were nominated. Award winners were selected by the average scores from more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized juries.

ABOUT VERACITY NETWORKS

Veracity Networks operates as a CLEC providing companies voice, unified communications, cloud contact center, network connectivity, and SD-WAN both domestically and internationally. In 2018, Veracity was named Cisco's Cloud Contact Center Partner of the Year. Veracity is currently one of the only Cisco Service Providers that have fully integrated their telecom services into both the Webex Calling and Contact Center platforms. With 18 years of experience deploying voice, network and cloud solutions, Veracity inspires customer loyalty, reliability, and responsiveness. For more information about Veracity, visit www.veracitynetworks.com.

ABOUT STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Veracity Networks LLC

Related Links

http://www.veracitynetworks.com

