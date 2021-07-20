Veracity Worldwide Announces Daniel Crocker as New Chief Executive Officer

Veracity's founder and current CEO, Steven Fox , assumes the role of Executive Chairman and will continue to manage key client relationships, provide strategic advice in complex disputes, and offer the full benefit of his experience, leadership and guidance.

"Client needs have evolved significantly in recent years to include supply chain resilience, geopolitical risks, and a host of ESG concerns. Daniel's experience strengthens Veracity's capacity to provide critical intelligence and advice on these and other issues as we enter the post-Covid 19 world," said Fox.

While at Commerce, Daniel served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia and as Executive Director for Western Hemisphere. In both capacities he led teams in both regions to promote U.S. economic security by increasing U.S. exports, removing market barriers for U.S. companies, and expanding foreign direct investment in America. He also served in diplomatic assignments in Spain, Panama, Brazil, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Prior to his diplomatic career, Daniel worked in engineering management positions in Accel, Sequoia, and Benchmark-funded tech startups in Silicon Valley; tier one automotive manufacturing in Virginia; and oil and gas exploration in Africa. He received a BSE from Princeton, an MA in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia, and an MS and MBA from MIT.

