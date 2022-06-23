Veracross and CrisisGo Announce Integrated Safety Response Offering at CONNECT by Veracross EdTech Conference

Delivers Comprehensive Solution to Help K-12 Independent Schools Provide Safer Learning Environments

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracross and CrisisGo today announced the availability of a new, comprehensive safety response software solution for K-12 independent schools that unites staff, students, parents, teachers, first responders, and community together for safer schools.

The new solution integrates the CrisisGo safety communication platform with the Veracross platform that is the only "one-record-for-life" school information system available in EdTech. The integration helps to ensure that first responders are alerted immediately, families are kept informed and updated, and ultimately that schools are a safe place for students to learn and thrive.

Jessica Wallis, SVP of Product Management for Veracross, said, "Nothing is more important than providing effective measures for students and staff to keep them safe. We are excited to work closely with CrisisGo to offer a new integrated safety and student information solution that schools can deploy easily with automatic data sync and no manual maintenance required."

Jim Spicuzza, CrisisGo's Chief Product Officer, said "During the first three minutes of any critical event, accurate communication, coordination, and data is essential. The Veracross integration with CrisisGo's digital safety platform provides detailed, accurate information so the right people are warned, coordinated, and accounted for, reducing the risk of injury, death, or facility damage. We are pleased to launch our new Safety iResponse integrated package at CONNECT by Veracross and look forward to working together to help K-12 independent schools accelerate deploying safer and more effective emergency response systems."

For more information on the Veracross and CrisisGo integration solution, visit www.crisisgo.com/veracross.

Click here for more information on the 6th annual CONNECT by Veracross EdTech conference for independent schools.

About Veracross

Veracross is a leading provider of SaaS-based School Information Systems (SIS). Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of independent schools, Veracross combines the power of a one-record-for-life database, personalized communication tools, and an elegant architecture unique in our industry. Veracross serves hundreds of private and independent schools in 20+ countries, helping to unify school communities and enhance learning.

About CrisisGo

With CrisisGo, your schools can cover the processes and workflows required for school safety, integrate the technology needed to streamline safety, and connect the people who make safety happen. Last year alone, 486,000 alerts and over 48 million critical messages were sent out by schools across the country using CrisisGo to prevent, prepare, respond, and recover from over 400 types of school safety threats.

