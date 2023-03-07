Veracross and Edsby Announce Integration that Delivers Standards-Based Grading and a Modern Learning Experience for K-12 Independent Schools

Combines Edsby social learning environment with the Veracross Student Information System (SIS) Platform

WAKEFIELD, Mass. and ANDOVER, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracross and Edsby today announced an integration that gives K-12 independent schools a modern, full-featured learning experience combining Edsby's K-12 award-winning social learning system seamlessly with Veracross' industry-leading SIS platform.

Veracross schools can now benefit from Edsby's capabilities such as standards-based learning, fully integrated private messaging, group conversation and resource areas for clubs and teams, and many other features that enhance student learning and connectedness. Edsby customers will, in turn, receive special access to the only one-record-for-life SIS available for K-12 independent schools.

Warren Apel, Director of Technology for The American School in Japan, which has used Edsby and Veracross together since 2018, said, "We knew we wanted to move away from averaging and point-based grades. Most LMS products only offer traditional letter grades, percentage scores, and averages. Edsby gave our teachers a gradebook that can do qualitative standards-based feedback. Edsby is much more than a simple LMS. It solves other problems we have, such as making information more accessible, making office tasks more efficient, and helps overcome student belonging and connectedness issues."

Jessica Wallis, SVP of Product Management for Veracross, said, "Having access to contemporary assessment capabilities such as standard-based grading and other modern LMS functionality is critical for K-12 independent schools. We are pleased to provide this tight integration with Edsby's modern learning platform."

"Edsby leverages Veracross' strengths as a school's system of record, and is now an ideal complement for Veracross sites to enable modern community engagement, learning management, assessment, and student well-being capabilities," said Chris Besse, Chief Commercial Officer for Edsby.

About Veracross

Veracross is a leading provider of SaaS-based School Information Systems (SIS). Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of independent schools, Veracross combines the power of a one-record-for-life database, personalized communication tools, and an elegant architecture unique in our industry. Veracross serves more than 1,500 private and independent schools in more than 30 countries, helping to unify school communities and enhance learning. For more information visit www.veracross.com.

About Edsby

The unique needs of K-12 are hard to meet with conventional technologies. Edsby has been putting the connections between people, not just documents, at the center of K-12 education worldwide for more than 10 years. Edsby's products enable in-class, hybrid and online learning, fostering rich communication and data exchanges between students, teachers, families and other education stakeholders to drive K-12 student success. Edsby has received more than 70 industry awards and distinctions. Learn more at https://edsby.com.

