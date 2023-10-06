Veradigm Joins FDB Vela ePrescribing Network to Offer Prescribers & Patients Greater Choice, Cost Transparency

New chapter in pharmacy connectivity, expansion of the Veradigm Network and FDB Vela ePrescribing Network introduced

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), a major provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, and Veradigm (NASDAQ: MDRX), a well-known and respected provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Veradigm is the first major electronic health record (EHR) network to join the FDB Vela™ ePrescribing network. Veradigm will integrate the FDB Vela ePrescribing network into its available solutions for users and partners, including its EHRs and the Veradigm ePrescribe Enterprise solution. This collaboration will expand the Veradigm Network's dynamic community of companies providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions.

FDB Vela is a cloud-native ePrescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, PBMs, payers, pharmacies, and other constituents. FDB Vela will offer Veradigm a technologically advanced electronic prescriber network that enables secure access to retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies, and specialty pharmacies for the delivery of electronic prescriptions as well as access to critical patient eligibility information at the point of care.

"Veradigm joining the FDB Vela ePrescribing network begins a new chapter in pharmacy connectivity that helps further streamline prescribing workflows while enhancing the patient experience through medication information and greater transparency into their out-of-pocket costs," said Veradigm President and Chief Commercial Officer Tom Langan. "Together with FDB Vela and through the Veradigm Network we can offer our prescribers the broadest choice of pharmacies and enhanced capabilities to enable even greater patient understanding, engagement, and fully informed shared decision-making."

By joining FDB Vela, Veradigm aims to further facilitate interoperability and reduce potential friction in the prescribing process while continuing to put providers and patients at the forefront of secure and timely medication delivery.

While Veradigm is new to FDB Vela, the company has been a long-time user of FDB MedKnowledge®, its drug database solution.

"As an industry pioneer and innovator, Veradigm's participation in the FDB Vela ePrescribing network is a confirmation of the need for greater choice within the market," said FDB President Bob Katter. "Veradigm is the first large EHR to participate in FDB Vela, joining the expanding base of pharmacies, health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and health tech developers that continue to validate the need for our open, customer-focused network."

Veradigm, formerly known as Allscripts, is a healthcare technology and analytics company spanning the three pillars of healthcare – payer, provider, and biopharma. The company's connectivity, scale and expertise provide a uniquely comprehensive scope and depth of interconnected resources, helping drive improved health outcomes for the patients they serve.

The Veradigm ePrescribe Enterprise solution is a comprehensive, easy-to-use and affordable solution for ePrescribing used by more than 100,000 prescribers who perform millions of transactions every year. The solution is also available to health tech developers to enhance their solutions and grow their business by integrating a proven solution.

The new capabilities offered by FDB Vela are aligned with and support the numerous other tools available to Veradigm customers, such as electronically automating prior authorization requests, accessing patient financial assistance information, and reviewing out-of-pocket spending information through Veradigm RxTruePrice™.

"Combined, Veradigm and FDB Vela offer synergistic solutions that deliver information on care options, pharmacy choice and cost transparency that enable providers and patients to have important care conversations without distractions," said FDB Vela General Manager Lathe Bigler. "By enabling this patient-focused workflow, we can promote greater medication adherence, patient engagement and optimal outcomes."

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. Please visit us at https://www.fdbhealth.com/ , or follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to Transform Health, Insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

