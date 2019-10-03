Verady Announces Alliance with Intuit QuickBooks Online

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verady, the leading cryptocurrency accounting and audit software company, today announced its Ledgible platform now integrates with QuickBooks Online and is available through Intuit's Apps.com. The Ledgible platform integration enables businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to save time, reduce complexity, and ensure accuracy by automatically syncing QuickBooks Online with information directly from cryptocurrency holdings and transactions.

"We are proud to offer this integration that connects our platform's unique data with QuickBooks Online. The Ledgible platform for crypto assets moves to the next level by having deeply integrated API transaction data sharing with the QuickBooks Online platform. Integrating cryptocurrency assets and transaction data with traditional accounting is essential to the continued growth and adoption of this powerful new asset class and payment method. Ledgible provides this pioneering capability for the QuickBooks Online ecosystem," said Kell Canty, CEO of Verady.

This new integration allows QuickBooks Online customers and their advisors to access the first cryptocurrency asset management and transaction reporting system integrated seamlessly with the platform.

Ledgible's integration with QuickBooks Online is the latest in a series of enhancements to the system made with an eye toward meeting the cryptocurrency needs of accountants and businesses worldwide. The announcement follows recent product additions, including multi-currency support, capital gains reporting, advanced wallet reporting, and support for user access to multiple accounts that can be treated as separate ledgers.

Verady's founders pioneered verification of cryptocurrency assets beginning in 2014 by partnering with Aprio - a top 100 accounting firm, who later became one of Verady's first investors.

About Verady

Verady provides cryptocurrency accounting, reporting and verification capabilities through the Ledgible platform. Verady believes traditional accounting systems, firms, and standards are currently lacking functionality around cryptocurrencies. The Ledgible platform is the bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial accounting which is needed to further their acceptance and growth. For more information about Verady please visit verady.com or follow @veradyinfo on Twitter.

SOURCE Verady