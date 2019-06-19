Verady Announces Ledgible is the First Certified Xero App Partner to Offer Seamless Integration of Cryptocurrency Transactions to Xero

ATLANTA, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verady, the leading cryptocurrency accounting and audit company, today at Xerocon 2019 announced it has become a certified app partner with Xero, the global small business platform. The seamless API integration enables small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to save time, reduce complexity, and ensure accuracy by automatically syncing Xero with financial information directly from cryptocurrency transactions.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to achieve certification with Xero and to announce going live here at Xerocon. The Ledgible platform for crypto assets moves to the next level by having deep API based transaction flow into Xero's platform. Integration of crypto assets and transactions to traditional accounting is essential to the continued growth and adoption of cryptocurrency. Ledgible provides this pioneering capability to complement the Xero ecosystem," said Kell Canty, CEO of Verady.

This new integration will allow Xero's small business customers and advisors to access the first cryptocurrency company integrated seamlessly within the platform. The Xero open ecosystem, includes more than 700 apps and is focused on giving customers the ability to use the solutions that best meet their needs.

The Ledgible platform's integration with Xero is the latest in a series of enhancements to the system made with the focus of meeting the crypto needs of accountants and businesses worldwide. The announcement follows recent product additions including Stablecoin payment accounting and verification, advanced digital wallet support, as well as tools to manage multi-user role-based access for multiple accounts.

About Verady

Verady provides cryptocurrency accounting, reporting and verification capabilities through the Ledgible platform. Verady believes traditional accounting systems, firms, and standards are currently lacking functionality around cryptocurrencies. The Ledgible platform is the bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial accounting which is needed to further their acceptance and growth. For more information about Verady please visit verady.com or follow @veradyinfo on Twitter.

About Xero

Born in the cloud, Xero is a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors. Xero provides its 1.8 million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 700+ third party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200 million+ segment. Xero won 'Bookkeeping software of the year' from the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers UK in 2018, and was rated by Canstar Blue as Australia's best accounting software over four consecutive years, 2015-2018.

