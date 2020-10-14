Verady Extends Advisory Board with World Class Blockchain and Finance Leaders

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verady , the leading cryptocurrency tax and accounting software company, announced the addition of four Advisory Board members. These members will guide and support Verady as the Company extends its crypto asset tax and accounting platform, Ledgible, to the global blockchain industry and the accounting profession.

"We are fortunate to have brought in more valued perspectives so that Verady can benefit from their diverse areas of expertise and combined years of knowledge," said Kell Canty, CEO of Verady. "I am excited to work with them and their insights on strategic opportunities and vision."

The advisors are Jagruti Solanki , Blockchain Partner at Aprio, Frank Bishop , former CEO of INVESCO, Eric Piscini , Global VP Blockchain Solutions at IBM, and Michael Wasserfuhr , former CFO at Worldpay N.A. Current advisors include Chris Danusiar and Jon West .

This group of incredibly talented executives brings expertise and insight across the crypto and accounting space. Collectively, their experience spans decades and focuses not only on blockchain but also fintech, payments, commerce, investments, strategic development and company growth.

This team is tasked with making it easy for CPAs and individuals to understand the importance of accurately accounting for crypto holdings such as stablecoins within their current accounting ecosystems. In addition, traditional tax packages do not support cryptoassets and cannot accurately account for all cryptocurrency transactions.

World-wide, financial institutions, corporations and accounting firms use the Ledgible platform to manage billions of dollars of cryptoassets. With the click of a button, Ledgible Tax organizes capital gains and losses, transaction details and exchange orders to create reports for individuals as well as tax and accounting professionals with full data auditability.

About Verady

Verady ( https://verady.com/ ) provides AICPA SOC assured portfolio tracking and reporting of cryptocurrency activity. Through its Ledgible platform, the company delivers specific solutions for Tax, Accounting and Confirmation. Verady believes traditional accounting systems, firms, and standards are currently lacking functionality around cryptocurrencies. The Ledgible platform is the bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial accounting.

Media Contact:

Jan Jahosky

[email protected]

407.331.4699



SOURCE Verady