Verady Launches Ledgible Crypto Partner Program

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verady, maker of the Ledgible cryptocurrency tax , accounting , and financial reporting platform, today announced its Ledgible Crypto Partner Program. The Program is designed to aid accountants, tax preparers and bookkeepers in managing the complexities of cryptocurrencies in order to retain current clients and gain new clients with crypto. Once a short form is completed and approved, members gain access to a Ledgible Tax Pro account for their firm and exclusive Partner content.

"With the recent questions on the IRS tax forms and more individuals and businesses buying, holding and spending cryptocurrency, there is a growing need to understand how digital assets align with accounting, reporting and verification in order for cryptocurrency adoption to go mainstream," said John Wandrisco, Chief Commercial Officer at Verady, who recently joined the company after more than 20 years at Thomson Reuters. "The Ledgible Crypto Partner Program was developed to meet this need and advance the traditional financial and accounting support structure into the new digital economy."

The Ledgible Crypto Partner Program helps traditional accounting professionals open a profitable new market segment for firms, and demonstrate leadership and expertise with the rapidly growing crypto industry. Program benefits vary by status and include access to the Ledgible Tax Pro, a subscription service where accounting professionals can centrally manage their crypto clients and their data. Members also have a listing on the Ledgible website, program communications and exclusive access to Partner-only information. Discounts are available based on the number of users and clients.

There is no charge to be a member of the Ledgible Crypto Partner Program. To sign up as a Ledgible Crypto Program Partner visit: https://ledgible.io/ledgible-crypto-partner-program-signup/ The first Partner-only information is the Crypto Tax Planning Playbook which details year end crypto tax planning.

Ledgible powered by Verady is a SOC audited platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain transaction accounting. Ledgible Tax Pro is the first solution designed specifically for professionals to assist their clients with crypto taxes. Ledgible for Business is your crypto subledger integrating with traditional platforms such as QuickBooks Online, Xero and NetSuite. Ledgible enables clients to save time and ensure accuracy by automatically syncing with information directly from cryptocurrency holdings and transactions.

About Verady

Verady ( https://verady.com/ ) provides AICPA SOC assured portfolio tracking and reporting of cryptoasset activity. Verady believes traditional accounting systems, firms, and standards are currently lacking functionality around cryptocurrencies. The Ledgible platform is the bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting.

Media Contact:

Jan Jahosky

[email protected]

407.331.4699

SOURCE Verady

Related Links

https://ledgible.io

