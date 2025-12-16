Veralto Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™, announced today that its board of directors has approved an 18% increase to its quarterly cash dividend, and accordingly approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of its common stock, payable on January 30, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025.

About Veralto

With annual sales of over $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands help billions of people around the world access clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of nearly 17,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™.

