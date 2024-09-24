Veralto Announces Quarterly Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of its common stock, payable on October 31, 2024 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2024.

