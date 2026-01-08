Verana Health Merges with COTA to Dramatically Expand Scale, Velocity, and Depth of Real-World Data Offerings Across Oncology and Other Specialties

This merger strengthens Verana Health's relationships within the biopharma industry. The combined company will serve 17 of the top 20 global biopharma companies, with access to over 95 million patients, over 20,000 contributing clinicians, including expanded network access to more than 30 Academic Medical Centers, increasing accessible oncology patients to over 10 million.

Together, the companies will deliver deeper, more clinically rich real-world data and insights, supported by trusted, research-ready evidence designed to meet the rigor required for clinical and regulatory decision-making. This combination helps accelerate the leveraged, multitherapeutic area strategy that Verana Health has successfully delivered on.

With its focus on real-world patient data in oncology, COTA complements Verana Health data and technology offerings across ophthalmology, urology, and neurology. The combined portfolio supports life sciences companies with clinical trials, drug submissions, health economics research, market-access strategies, and clinicians with MIPS advisory services.

"We're very excited to welcome COTA as we significantly broaden and amplify our capabilities for the life sciences community," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "This is a unique opportunity to better serve organizations with advanced curation technology and real-world insights across multiple specialty therapeutic areas. This combination raises the bar for clinical expertise, data quality, validation, and transparency, so our partners can generate evidence with the utmost confidence."

As a recognized innovation leader in real-world evidence (RWE) solutions , Verana Health offers customers high-quality, research-ready RWD disease specific datasets to expedite and improve the efficiency of clinical trials. It also provides data and advisory services to support MIPS submissions for clinicians. The company is an exclusive partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) and the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry.

COTA will broaden the therapeutic footprint of the robust Verana Health technology platform with the addition of high-fidelity oncology datasets and analytics that deepen clinical insight and accelerate evidence generation. The merger expands the opportunity to apply advanced technology to accurately process RWD from dozens of academic medical centers reflecting millions of cancer patients, and deliver ready-to-analyze, high-definition data sets to life sciences research teams at a significantly faster rate.

Additionally, the companies' combined regulatory expertise positions them as a top-tier partner for organizations working closely with the FDA. Together, the joint entity represents a powerhouse of RWD offerings and clinical trial solutions for accelerating results in the life sciences industry.

"We're pleased to join with Verana Health and bring together two exceptional and unique companies delivering real-world data solutions for the life sciences industry," said CK Wang, M.D., CEO, COTA. "Our shared commitment to advancing high-quality data and service offerings will help support the discovery of new treatment protocols and ultimately transform patient care."

As part of this merger, existing leading institutional investors and industry veteran investors committed an additional $52 million in equity investment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Verana Health. BofA Securities provided exclusive financial services and Morse Law served as legal counsel to COTA.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

