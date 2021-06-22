Verana Health Names Hylton Kalvaria Chief Business Officer and Appoints Four Executives to Drive Innovation and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health, a healthcare technology and analytics innovator transforming multi-specialty clinical data into real-world evidence, has promoted Hylton Kalvaria to Chief Business Officer, a newly created role, and announced a series of appointments to drive innovation and growth. The company adds this talent to further improve patient care by using high quality, clinically rich, real-world data from physicians to provide deep analysis into observational and prospective research.

Mr. Kalvaria will lead the company's commercial strategy and operations while continuing to spearhead its strategic partnerships with medical associations, life science companies, and biomedical research institutions.

"With his ability to build trusted relationships, his operational skills, and his strategic vision, Hylton Kalvaria will lead the expansion of our end-to-end, healthcare data analytics platform as we look to connect clinical data across sources and settings to improve human health," said Marc Berger, CEO of Verana Health. "I look forward to working together to lay the groundwork for continued growth in the real-world evidence and clinical trial acceleration spaces."

"Verana Health has forged ties grounded in trust with some of the country's leading medical societies, life science companies, and academic institutions," said Mr. Kalvaria. "What sets Verana Health apart is our direct connection to multi-specialty, real-world data. I am excited to work with our experienced and talented team and partners to bring meaning to the de-identified data and ensure clinical richness and accuracy for deep analysis. Using Verana Health's technology platform and data analytic abilities, this team will pursue medical innovations and improvements in patient care."

Mr. Kalvaria, who has served as Verana Health's Head of Strategic Partnerships since November 2019, joined the company a year earlier as vice president of life sciences. Prior to joining Verana Health, Mr. Kalvaria led Flatiron Health's San Francisco office from September 2015 to November 2018. He previously served as Director of Biooncology Data and Technology Strategy at Genentech, where he served in increasingly senior positions from 2010 to 2015. He holds a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Duke University.

Sonja Wustrack promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations

Sonja Wustrack, who has served as Vice President of Commercial Operations since joining Verana Health in December 2019, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations.

Ms. Wustrack—who brings more than 20 years of experience in academic and clinical research, public health surveillance, and clinical trial technology to Verana Health—previously worked at IQVIA, where she focused on enhancing customer engagement and demonstrating improved value for life sciences companies, payors, providers, and patients by leveraging real-world data and analytics to innovate clinical trial design and accelerate execution. She holds a master's in public health in epidemiology from the Tulane School of Public Health, and a bachelor's degree in biology from Vassar College.

Ann Watson named Senior Vice President, People and Culture

Ann Watson has joined Verana Health as Senior Vice President, People and Culture with a mission to build teams that will lead the next phase of the company's growth. Ms. Watson, who brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition to Verana Health, joins the company from MasterClass, where she was Chief People Officer. She previously served as Chief People Officer at Varo Bank, and ran the employee experience organization at Fandom. She holds a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University.

Aracelis Torres promoted to Vice President, Quantitative Sciences

Aracelis Torres joined Verana Health as Senior Director, Head of Quantitative Sciences in November 2020 and recently was promoted to Vice President, Quantitative Sciences. She leads a team of data scientists, epidemiologists, and biostatisticians who are working to develop and implement methodology to generate sound scientific evidence from clinical data.

Dr. Torres joins Verana Health from Flatiron Health, where she worked from August 2016 to October 2020 in a series of senior roles to launch and lead development of customized datasets and analytics. She previously worked as a senior researcher in epidemiology for The Brooklyn Hospital Center, the City of Baltimore, and Johns Hopkins University. She is also currently an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, where she teaches a course on large-scale data processing and analysis. Dr. Torres holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University, a doctorate in cancer epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a master's in public health from the Yale School of Public Health.

Lindsey Karberg named Vice President of Marketing

Lindsey Karberg joins Verana Health as Vice President of Marketing, where she brings more than 15 years of experience leading groundbreaking marketing and digital innovation efforts for global healthcare organizations, including three successful start-ups.

She joins from the pharmaceutical company AbbVie (formerly Allergan), where she took on roles of increasing responsibility, including leading digital marketing for the high-growth brand, CoolSculpting, and serving as the Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation supporting multiple therapeutic areas. She previously held consumer and digital marketing leadership roles at Natera and Merz Pharma. She holds a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and a master's in global marketing management from Boston University.

"I am excited by these additions to our leadership team," said Mr. Berger. "Together these appointments will usher in a new phase of growth by accelerating our work to harness the power of Verana Health's multi-specialty data platform to advance scientific insight on behalf of clinicians and patients."

About Verana Health

Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics company entrusted by key medical associations to manage multi-specialty, real-world data at every stage of the analytics process—from entry to evidence. Anchored in ophthalmology, neurology, and urology, the Company acts as a linchpin in the healthcare data ecosystem, normalizing data and enhancing its clinical richness and quality to empower physicians and accelerate research for patients. By curating and applying advanced analytics to real-world clinical data, Verana Health helps life sciences partners enhance evidence generation, reinvent observational and prospective research, and drive innovations in specific disease areas. For more information on Verana Health, visit www.veranahealth.com .

