Verana Health Partners with Komodo Health to Give Clinical Researchers Deeper Insight into Real-World Patient Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health today announced it is strengthening its de-identified, real-world electronic health record (EHR) data sets in a partnership with Komodo Health , arming researchers with a more comprehensive understanding of patient experiences at the population level. The agreement will enable Verana Health to expand the depth, breadth, and diversity of its real-world EHR data sets, unlocking new insights into the patient journey for multiple disorders and conditions in ophthalmology, neurology, and urology.

In addition to Verana Health's robust, de-identified real-world data—from more than 70 EHRs, 21,000 contributing providers, and 80 million patients—clinicians and researchers will gain access to Komodo's industry-leading Healthcare Map™, which contains the most complete, longitudinal view of more than 325 million de-identified patient journeys across the United States. Joining these data sets will enable researchers to surface rich and nuanced insights pertinent to patients' care trajectories, such as other medical services, hospitalizations, treatment and medication history, and patient socioeconomic and demographic data. These enriched data sets will also enable routine capture of longitudinal clinical outcomes and show a connection to the medication regimen and cost of care.

"Verana Health's physician-documented EHR data provides a powerful description of patient care for a broad range of patient types and diseases," said Marc Berger, CEO, Verana Health. "Integrating patient journeys from Komodo's Healthcare Map allows us to take a critical next step to deepen our data and enrich the insights we can offer to researchers."

Verana Health's partners and collaborators will have access to these combined data sets for a more holistic view of patient health and to enable further data-driven insights that will inform the development of medical products. For example, researchers leveraging Verana Health's ophthalmology data set will now have much more complete information about the treatment of glaucoma using oral and topical medications—which are not well captured in EHR data—thus enhancing the value and applications of these insights for studying new treatments that are designed to improve the clinical outcomes of this common and disabling condition.

"Our relationship with Verana Health gives us an incredible opportunity to offer researchers a deeper, more nuanced level of insight," added Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO, Komodo Health. "As the healthcare industry, including biopharma, healthcare providers, and our health technology partners increasingly asks for real-world data and research, these solutions will be instrumental in solving healthcare's toughest challenges and reducing disease burden at scale."

Beyond ophthalmic conditions, this unique linkage of rich, multi-specialty EHR data with insights from Komodo's Healthcare Map will also advance research efforts to improve treatment for urological and neurological disorders. With multiple sclerosis, for example, connecting these data sets will combine information on the use of injectable and oral medications, patient encounters with all health care providers contributing to their care, and longitudinal assessments and outcomes. This combined view will provide a broader perspective and contribute to deeper insights and advances in treatment.

"Verana Health's partnership with Komodo Health offers an important advantage for neurologists, including our Academy members," said James C. Stevens, MD, Immediate Past President, American Academy of Neurology (AAN), and a Verana Health board member. The AAN collaborates with Verana Health to manage and conduct data analytics on its real-world Axon RegistryⓇ data. "Offering integrated de-identified data from EHRs, claims, and other sources to our members and the broader clinical and research communities puts us that much closer to improved and new treatments for the one out of six people living in the US who suffer from neurologic disease."

