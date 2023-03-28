Verana Health Unveils Qdata Anti-VEGF Market Tracker

Market Tracker Enables Comprehensive Brand-level Market Analysis and Direct Access to Real-world Data from the IRIS Registry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health ®—a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data—today announced the availability of its first market tracking Data as a Service (DaaS) product, which provides accurate and timely data and insights into product performance and market dynamics with direct data access. The Qdata® Anti-VEGF Market Tracker – powered by real-world data (RWD) from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (Academy) IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) – actively tracks real-world usage of anti-VEGF (Vascular endothelial growth factor) therapies in de-identified patients with retinal conditions and provides granular market segmentation down to the brand level. Importantly, the solution is available via a secure cloud infrastructure supported by a highly intuitive visualization layer in the form of customizable market dashboards. Verana Health is available in AWS Data Exchange , a service that makes it easy for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud with AWS.

In 2022, Qdata Anti-VEGF Market Tracker covered more than 850,000 de-identified patients and more than 4.8 million anti-VEGF injections from more than 2,300 clinicians across six key indications. This comprehensive module is the result of securely and compliantly curating de-identified structured and unstructured electronic health record (EHR) data that can be segmented by brand, geography, patient demographics, clinician subspecialty type, and more, to deliver insights for commercial teams. The Qdata Anti-VEGF Market Tracker can also be analyzed by Verana Health's Quantitative Sciences team to deliver custom insights to life sciences companies about the use of anti-VEGF treatments.

By providing an overview of market share by drug and information about medication switching, the Qdata Anti-VEGF Market Tracker can help inform commercial planning and sales forecasting, or assess marketing campaign effectiveness. Life sciences companies can also use the module to customize data reporting and monitor market uptake for their products.

Multiple anti-VEGF agents are currently available to treat patients with retinal diseases, and relying on claims data to monitor the use of these therapies may not provide customers with enough recency, or brand granularity, in the absence of specific billing codes. The ability to distinguish between specific brands/products is of particular importance with several biosimilar anti-VEGF agents launching in the U.S. market. While claims data can take up to three months to be available, RWD from Verana Health's new market tracking offering has only a one-month data lag, giving customers more recent data and insights that they can quickly act upon.

"The anti-VEGF market is highly competitive and rapidly growing. The companies selling these agents need fresh, comprehensive, and accurate real-world market data," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "Our Qdata Anti-VEGF Market Tracker module, and the vast amounts of data curated from the IRIS Registry, will support the longitudinal data and real-world evidence needed to effectively monitor the market and help inform commercial strategies."

VEGF is a growth factor that promotes the development of new blood vessels. However, when cells produce excessive amounts of VEGF, abnormal blood vessels may form in a person's eyes and leak fluid into the retina. This can cause swelling and may lead to vision loss in patients with various retinal diseases such as neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, or retinal vein occlusion.

Anti-VEGF agents are the standard of care therapy used to treat patients with nAMD, the leading cause of blindness worldwide . These medications block VEGF , and prevent the formation of abnormal blood vessels. Anti-VEGF agents can slow down vision loss and, in some cases, improve a patient's eyesight.

Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is one of the largest specialty society clinical data registries in medicine and the first comprehensive eye disease clinical registry in the U.S. The IRIS Registry includes data on 2.2 million patients who received anti-VEGF injections as of 2023.

To learn more about the Qdata Anti-VEGF Market Tracker, click here .

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data. Verana Health operates an exclusive real-world data network of more than 20,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and about 90 million de-identified patients, stemming from its strategic data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, American Academy of Neurology, and American Urological Association. Using its clinician-informed and artificial intelligence-enhanced VeraQ® population health data engine, Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data into curated, disease-specific data modules, Qdata®. Verana Health's Qdata helps power analytics solutions and software-as-a-service products for real-world evidence generation, clinical trials enablement, HCP quality reporting, and medical registry data management. Verana Health's quality data and insights help drive progress in medicine to enhance the quality of care and quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

Media contact:

Megan Moriarty

Amendola Communications

913.515.7530

[email protected]

SOURCE Verana Health