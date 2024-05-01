Veranex Acquires Leading Pathology and Histology Provider HORUS Scientific

The addition increases footprint and provides speed, flexibility, and depth of GLP services to North America and the EU

RALEIGH, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veranex , the first purpose-built, integrated global service platform for the medtech industry, announced that it has acquired HORUS Scientific, a pathology and histology facility. This acquisition further solidifies Veranex's global commitment by deepening its end-to-end service capabilities for medtech innovation.

"The growth of Veranex is a direct result of unwavering commitment to our clients' success," said Pat Donnelly, Chairman and CEO of Veranex. "By joining forces with HORUS Scientific, we are not only expanding our footprint but enriching our collective expertise, strengthening our histology service capabilities, and enhancing the value we bring to our clients and partners."

HORUS Scientific's Director, Dr. James 'Butch' Stanley, DVM, MS, DACVP, has developed and implemented industry-leading histopathology protocols for over two decades. "HORUS is excited to join the Veranex team — an organization with an outstanding reputation," said Dr. Stanley. "We're eager to share our knowledge and expertise with industry leaders to provide enhanced access, flexibility, and services for medtech clients in North America and beyond."

In addition to product design and engineering, CRO services, and market access and reimbursement consulting, Veranex is an established global leader in preclinical services with capabilities spanning from early proof-of-concept studies through final Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) studies conducted for submission to regulatory bodies. Veranex's labs in Atlanta and Paris provide the highest quality services for complex preclinical studies in large models of novel medical technologies, from early prototypes to fine-tuned devices for human clinical trials. The additional capability added in North America will complement Paris's globally integrated in-house pathology and histology services, strengthening Veranex's overall pathology service line.

Additional details about Veranex's preclinical services can be found here.

About Veranex

Veranex is the provider of the first purpose-built, global service platform for the medtech industry. From concept to commercialization, Veranex enables companies of all sizes to benefit from accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, mitigation of development risks, and market viability assessment. The company's holistic approach ensures that all key functional areas are addressed with the highest level of expertise and attention to detail. This makes Veranex a trusted partner to help companies quickly and efficiently deliver innovative products while ensuring the highest level of quality and compliance. Veranex is backed by Summit Partners, Accelmed, and Lauxera. For more information, visit Veranex.com and follow Veranex on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Veranex Solutions