Veranex Acquires Leading Preclinical Services Provider T3 Labs

Veranex Solutions

13 Dec, 2023

The state-of-the-art preclinical laboratory solidifies Veranex's commitment to expanding its existing preclinical footprint and deepening its therapeutic expertise.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veranex, provider of the first purpose-built, global service platform for the medtech industry, today announced that it has acquired T3 Labs, a highly reputable preclinical laboratory located in Atlanta, Georgia. This acquisition solidifies Veranex's commitment to expanding its preclinical footprint in North America, deepening its therapeutic expertise, and providing clients with enhanced flexibility.

"The addition of T3 Labs to the Veranex family allows us to further realize our mission of unifying the entire medtech development process, from concept to commercialization," said Pat Donnelly, CEO of Veranex. "The growth of the preclinical market, increasing regulatory requirements, and the need for efficient collaboration between clients and their product development partners make T3 Labs a strategic fit for Veranex and an incredible asset for our clients."

T3 Labs is a leader in preclinical evaluation services in the United States and boasts a 33,000-square-foot facility with innovative equipment, training facilities, and state-of-the-art operating rooms dedicated to research in 12 therapeutic areas. As an anchor in Science Square, a growing life sciences hub in Atlanta, Georgia, T3 Labs shares strategic community relationships with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Emory University, Georgia Tech, and others. The staff at T3 Labs brings deep preclinical medical device expertise, having contributed to the clearance of more than 60 products by the FDA over the past ten years. T3 Labs complements Veranex PCS France, which boasts a 25-year history of providing world-class preclinical services. T3 Labs and Veranex PCS France provide customers with world-class, turn-key, comprehensive preclinical service offerings.

T3 Labs is led by Sherry Farrugia, an entrepreneur and executive leader with over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and medical device industry, and Jeff White, DVM, a biomedical operations executive with extensive experience in medtech innovation operations.

"Joining the Veranex family enables T3 Labs to better serve the greater medtech and Science Square community," said Sherry Farrugia. "By combining our expertise and offerings with Veranex's existing preclinical services, we are excited about the impact we can make for our clients and the healthcare industry at large."

Dr. Jeff White adds, "Veranex holds very high standards for the services it provides to its clients, a value that the company and T3 Labs have in common. Together, T3 Labs and Veranex can deliver more integrated, valuable, customized services to the medtech community. We look forward to our future contributions."

To learn more about Veranex and its revolutionary approach to end-to-end service offerings for medical technology, visit https://veranex.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Veranex

Veranex is the provider of the first purpose-built, global service platform for the medtech industry. From concept to commercialization, Veranex enables companies of all sizes to benefit from accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, mitigation of development risks, and market viability assessment. The company's holistic approach ensures that all key functional areas are addressed with the highest level of expertise and attention to detail. This makes Veranex a trusted partner to help companies quickly and efficiently deliver innovative products while ensuring the highest level of quality and compliance. Most recently, T3 Labs joined Veranex's growing preclinical presence as its Paris facility celebrated 25 years of advancing medical innovation. Veranex is backed by Summit Partners, Accelmed, and Lauxera. For more information, visit Veranex.com and follow Veranex on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Veranex Solutions

