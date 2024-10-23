VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts Announces Pierre-Alex Maillard as Area General Manager

Luxury Hospitality Professional Joins Puerto Rico's First Leading Hotels of the World® Property

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts proudly announces the appointment of Pierre-Alex Maillard as Area General Manager. Pierre-Alex will lead the team at VERANÓ San Juan, which is the first of three new luxury lifestyle hotels slated for Puerto Rico by VERANÓ.

With a rich heritage in luxury and lifestyle hotels in some of the world's most celebrated destinations, including St Barths, The Hamptons, and Miami, Pierre-Alex brings twenty years of leadership in delivering exceptional guest experiences and driving operational success. His most recent role as general manager of Hyde Midtown Miami, where he guided the hotel to its No. 1 ranking on TripAdvisor, is part of his repertoire to lead the opening of VERANÓ San Juan. Pierre-Alex brings a deep familiarity with Puerto Rico's luxury hospitality landscape, having previously held the role of General Manager at Serafina Beach Hotel, now Condado Beach Hotel, where he played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the property. His leadership helped position the hotel as a standout destination in San Juan.

"The high-caliber hotelier that Pierre-Alex brings to VERANÓ is incredibly beneficial to us, the entire hotel team, and importantly - our guests," said VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts managing director, John Sears. "His talent for luxury hospitality and his commitment to delivering elevated experiences for guests will be instrumental as we introduce VERANÓ San Juan to the world. We're confident that his leadership will add to the new standard for hospitality in Puerto Rico."

VERANÓ San Juan features design-forward social venues complimented with luxurious guest rooms, including signature Ó suites, which showcase contemporary elegance and comfort. Guests will enjoy a variety of high-end amenities tailored for modern business travelers, including City House rooftop restaurant, offering panoramic views of San Juan's skyline, a sunset bar overlooking the Miramar district, and an exclusive private club membership that provides curated events and unique community experiences through each of VERANÓ's hotel locations.

As Area General Manager, Pierre-Alex will oversee all aspects of the hotel's operations, ensuring the property's seamless opening and day-to-day management while delivering on VERANÓ's mission of gracious living. His role will be pivotal in establishing VERANÓ San Juan as a premier destination for both travelers and locals alike. Being an enthusiast of the world's finest dining experiences, Pierre-Alex looks forward to the team delivering new elements of exceptional restaurant experiences and culture to the vibrant gastronomy offerings in San Juan.

"I'm honored to join VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts and lead the opening of VERANÓ San Juan," said Pierre-Alex. "This project is incredibly special, not just for the brand but for the future of luxury hospitality in Puerto Rico. I look forward to welcoming guests to a hotel that blends timeless elegance and contemporary luxury with the vibrant energy of San Juan."

VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts is committed to developing world-class hospitality destinations that offer elevated guest experiences and create lasting memories. Each VERANÓ property is distinguished by its dedication to gracious living, combining impeccable service, exceptional culinary offerings, curated entertainment, and a refined yet inviting atmosphere. VERANÓ San Juan will embody these values, soon to be joined by the forthcoming VERANÓ Caimito in a serene rainforest setting and VERANÓ Cabo Rojo on a tranquil stretch of coveted beachfront, each designed to deliver their own distinctive, unforgettable experiences while maintaining the brand's signature level of excellence.

For more information on VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts and to stay updated on the opening of VERANÓ San Juan, please visit veranosj.com or follow on Instagram @veranohotelsandresorts.

About VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts:

