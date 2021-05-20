Verantos and Lundbeck Announce Partnership for Migraine Care Implementing Advanced Real-World Evidence (RWE)

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the market leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE) generation, announced today a partnership with Lundbeck, a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in brain diseases. Together, the two companies will collaborate on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy.

Traditionally, migraine has been difficult to study and treat using real-world data because patient characteristics and outcomes are difficult to identify accurately. Advanced real-world evidence uses artificial intelligence-powered deep phenotyping and linked outcomes to understand disease progression and treatment effectiveness.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Lundbeck in their advanced RWE program," said Dan Riskin, MD, CEO of Verantos. "Using routinely collected data to enable tailored therapy pushes the boundaries of neuroscience and demonstrates Lundbeck's commitment to innovation and patient-centricity."

"Through our multiple studies with Verantos, we have appreciated the firm's scientific rigor and consistent delivery," said Steve Kymes, Director, Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Lundbeck. "Our ongoing partnership enables us to better understand our patient population, improve our offerings, and ultimately benefit the patients who suffer from migraine and the providers who care for these patients."

Verantos is the market leader in high-accuracy real-world evidence (RWE) generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogenous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records (EHR) to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

Lundbeck is a global biopharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, Lundbeck has been at the forefront of neuroscience research. Lundbeck is tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best.

