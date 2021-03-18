Verantos Announces New Agreement in Advanced Real-World Evidence

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos announced today a collaboration with Amgen to launch an advanced real-world evidence (RWE) program focused on high-validity observational studies. The firms have together implemented studies in hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis, and heart failure to enable insight into unmet patient needs.

"As RWE plays an increasing role in clinical, payer, and regulatory decision-making, being able to generate valid, high-quality RWE is a priority for Amgen," said Brian Bradbury, VP Observational Research. "It is our goal to deliver timelier, clinically-meaningful and decision-enabling evidence from observational studies to advance care and improve the lives of patients. We partnered with Verantos based on their demonstrated expertise in real-world data curation and RWE creation."

Advanced RWE studies incorporate deep phenotyping from electronic health records, leveraging rich narrative data and artificial intelligence. Deep phenotyping ensures accurate patient selection. These studies also incorporate linkage to claims data and real-world registries. Data linkage ensures broad coverage and understanding of patient exposures and outcomes.

"We appreciate Amgen engaging us for the next stage of their journey, building an advanced RWE program," said Dan Riskin, CEO of Verantos. "We look forward to working together to ensure credible evidence that will benefit patient care."

About Verantos

Verantos ( https://verantos.com ) is the market leader in high-accuracy real-world evidence (RWE) generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogenous real world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records (EHR) to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

