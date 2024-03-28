Verantos Announces Partnership with CuriMeta to Advance High-Validity, Real-World Evidence

CuriMeta to provide privacy-protected, high-quality real-world health data

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the market leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE) at scale, today announced a partnership with CuriMeta that will initially add de-identified data from 7 million patients to the Research Network, further enhancing the breadth, depth, and representativeness of high-quality real-world data (RWD) available to life sciences organizations. CuriMeta's initial data collaborators include BJC HealthCare and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The Verantos Research Network is a distributed collection of academic and community health systems, claims sources, and registries. Its focus on high-quality data ensures that customers have access to RWD with unparalleled richness and reliability.

"The Verantos Evidence Platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate unique disease-specific insights. It is critical that AI models are trained using high-quality patient care data," said Anand Shroff, President of Verantos. "CuriMeta's participation will enable us to enhance our disease-specific Pragmatic Registries that are used to accelerate life sciences research."

CuriMeta's mission is to connect leading, mission-driven health systems and academic medical centers with life sciences organizations to pursue ground-breaking research and deliver new diagnostics and therapeutics, and the collaboration with the Verantos Research Network helps further those goals.

"Complex therapies necessitate providing more robust evidence and greater clinical value to achieve acceptance by regulators, providers, and patients," Davis Walp, CEO of CuriMeta, said. "Our partnership with Verantos will help connect patients with lifesaving therapies in the future."

The two companies will collaborate across therapeutic areas. CuriMeta's data will support a number of Verantos' current and planned disease-specific Pragmatic Registries.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale. By applying artificial intelligence to the complete patient record, Verantos enables life sciences organizations to generate high-validity evidence across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

About CuriMeta

In collaboration with leading health systems and academic medical centers, CuriMeta transforms, curates, and enables researchers' access to multi-modal real-world health data to provide the insights required to solve urgent scientific and clinical challenges, and improve healthcare for all. The highly experienced and scientifically focused team at CuriMeta are committed to propelling health science forward and improving patient outcomes across all therapeutic areas. For more information on how to partner with CuriMeta on your research portfolio, visit CuriMeta.com.

Media Contacts

Verantos: [email protected]

CuriMeta: [email protected]

SOURCE CuriMeta; Verantos