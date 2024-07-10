Verantos launches Alzheimer's Disease Pragmatic Registry to support high-validity real-world evidence generation

Pragmatic registry provides high-quality real-world data on Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment for research

PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale, today announced the launch of its Alzheimer's Disease Pragmatic Registry, which provides rich and reliable data on patients with Alzheimer's disease and related conditions to life sciences organizations.

A Pragmatic Registry is a condition-specific, high-quality data set generated using artificial intelligence on routinely collected real-world data (RWD). By combining unstructured and structured data from electronic health records with linkage to claims and mortality data, Alzheimer's Disease Pragmatic Registry offers an unparalleled view into disease severity, treatments, symptom control, resource utilization, and clinical outcomes.

"Life science researchers are more likely to achieve breakthroughs when they work with rich and reliable data," said Verantos President Anand Shroff. "The Alzheimer's Disease Pragmatic Registry leverages the Verantos Evidence Platform and the Verantos Research Network to provide Alzheimer's researchers with key insights needed to advance the understanding of this disease."

Alzheimer's Disease Pragmatic Registry includes variables that are not available from traditional, structured real-world data sources. These include cognitive and behavioral symptoms like memory impairment, agitation, aggression, and psychosis; mini-mental state examination scores (MMSE) and Montreal cognitive assessments (MoCA); and PET and MRI imaging reports. These curated variables are in addition to features like medical history, biomarkers, resource utilization, and mortality.

Accuracy, completeness, and traceability of the registry's optimized variables are the highest in the industry. Verantos Pragmatic Registries provide access to rich and reliable data while preserving the ability to introduce new variables, something that is possible only with pragmatic approaches.

Verantos also provides Pragmatic Registries covering cardiometabolic, immunology and inflammation, neuroscience, and respiratory therapeutic areas.

