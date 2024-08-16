Verantos Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences grows more than 3x in three years

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE) for the life sciences, marks its third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000, ranking No. 1393 on the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. Past honorees including Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, and Under Armour.

Verantos is the only RWE company to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list this year.

Verantos' appearance on the Inc. 5000 underscores the rapid adoption of high-validity real-world evidence and Verantos' commitment to providing life sciences organizations with rich and reliable real-world data (RWD) through advanced curation, linkage, and enrichment.

"Our sustained growth reflects the value we deliver to our clients, including by providing them with the rich and reliable real-world data they need to advance groundbreaking treatments," said Dan Riskin, Verantos CEO. "We are honored to be recognized alongside many other dynamic and entrepreneurial companies for the third consecutive year."

Inc. reports the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale. By applying artificial intelligence to the complete patient record, Verantos enables life sciences organizations to generate high-validity evidence across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives. For more information, visit Verantos.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Smriti Shakargaye for Verantos

[email protected]

SOURCE Verantos