VeraSci Global Language Solutions Are Now ISO Certified

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci Global Language Solutions, the translation and cultural adaptation arm of VeraSci, an innovative scientific services and technology company, has been awarded the ISO 17100:2015 certification.

This certification recognizes that VeraSci's language services meet the International Organization for Standardization's translation service provider requirements and have the resources and processes in place to deliver quality translations and meet client needs.

VeraSci Global Language Solutions pursued the ISO 17100:2015 certification to give their clients additional assurance that they will always receive world class translation and cultural adaptation services from VeraSci. The ISO 17100 Translation Services Management System is an internationally recognised standard which covers the essential processes for providing a translation service and ensuring good customer service.

According to Caren Gadigian, President of VeraSci:

"Pursuing the ISO 17100:2015 certification for VeraSci Global Language Solutions is both a strategic investment in our translation and cultural adaptation services and a continued commitment to being a premier provider of global clinical trial services and technologies."

Colin Watkins, Lead Assessor comments:

"VeraSci were well aware of the requirements of the standard. The policies and procedures, qualifications and skill levels of all personnel involved and availability of technological resources were already established. As a result, the certification process was conducted in a relatively short period of time and all those who took part can be congratulated and thanked for their commitment and cooperation."

VeraSci is the only language solutions provider to have linguists, subject matter experts, scientists, clinicians, regulators, and software developers in-house. They offer translation, localization, interpretation, and training in over 150 languages and have worked on study-related manuals, medication labels and eClinical software translations.

VeraSci's Vice President of Global Language Solutions, Susan Lloyd says:

"We are proud to be an ISO certified translation service provider. VeraSci Global Language Solutions treats every project with care and attention to deliver what we've promised on-time every time."

About VeraSci

Founded in 2004, VeraSci has a worldwide presence in endpoints and clinical outcome assessments, eClinical software, HEOR consulting, and language services. VeraSci brings scientific expertise, strategic innovation, and unwavering commitment to every project, allowing each client to deliver data supporting innovative therapies.

