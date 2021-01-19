VeraSci Partners with ActiGraph to Expand the Use of Wearables in Clinical Trials

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci—a global clinical research company offering eClinical software, translation services, and expertise in endpoints and assessments—is pleased to announce a new partnership with ActiGraph, a leading provider of medical-grade wearable activity and sleep monitoring devices.

VeraSci's Innovation Lab will be incorporating ActiGraph's CentrePoint Insight Watch into an NIH-funded study examining the relationship between real-time measurements of gait and actigraphy collected by industry-grade wearables and established cognitive and functional endpoints that are sensitive to decline early in the Alzheimer's disease continuum.

Preliminary data have indicated a correlation between remotely captured gait and actigraphy measures and established cognition and function measures. These data suggest that wearables can provide meaningful information regarding cognitive health and may ultimately contribute to continuous assessment of cognition and function in clinical trials.

"Wearables present an incredible opportunity to gather data in ways that haven't been feasible before. We can gather information directly while patients are engaged in their daily lives," says VeraSci CEO Dr. Rich Keefe, "Our partnership with ActiGraph advances our commitment to pairing scientific knowledge with cutting-edge technology to improve the tools and measurements available in clinical trials."

"This partnership between ActiGraph and VeraSci provides an exciting opportunity to better understand the relationship between real-world physical behavior, function, and cognition," said Matt Biggs, ActiGraph's Head of Business Operations. "We believe that these types of collaborations will help to jumpstart the creation of novel digital endpoints for global health communities."

Research reported in this release was supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program under Award Number R44AG058345. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About VeraSci

VeraSci is a clinical research company offering eClinical software, translation services, and expertise in endpoints and assessments. VeraSci brings scientific expertise, strategic innovation, and unwavering commitment to each project, helping clients worldwide develop novel therapies. Learn more at www.verasci.com.

About ActiGraph

ActiGraph is a leading provider of medical-grade physical activity and sleep monitoring solutions for the global scientific community. ActiGraph's FDA-cleared wearable actigraphy monitors and robust analytics platform have been widely used to quantify human movement in academic and population health research for nearly two decades. In recent years, the company's monitoring solutions have been steadily adopted by pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations seeking to capture real-world objective outcomes related to physical activity, mobility, and sleep behavior for patients enrolled in clinical trials. For more information, visit www.actigraphcorp.com

