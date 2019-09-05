VeraSci Receives FDA Grant to Support Qualification of the Virtual Reality Functional Capacity Assessment Tool (VRFCAT)

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci, a leading provider of innovative scientific and biotechnology services, announced today that they have received an FDA grant to conduct further research on the VRFCAT, their proprietary functional capacity assessment. The VRFCAT has recently been accepted into the FDA's COA Qualification Program as a measure of functional capacity for schizophrenia treatment trials. This project will use qualitative research methods to establish the clinical meaningfulness of this measure to patients, family members, and peer support specialists. Qualitative evidence supporting the clinical meaningfulness of the VRFCAT from patient and caregiver perspectives will help advance the VRFCAT through the FDA qualification process and is a key component of interest for payers and health care providers.

The VRFCAT is an eCOA task that simulates key instrumental activities of daily living (iADLS) in a realistic and interactive virtual environment. With demonstrated sensitivity to accepted measures of cognitive and functional deficits in multiple CNS disorders, the VRFCAT was developed in VeraSci's Innovation Lab to improve clinical trials by detecting functionally meaningful improvements in patients' everyday lives. The VRFCAT has numerous advantages over conventional assessments, and meets the highest psychometric standards, with strong support from industry sponsors, NIH and FDA as a functional co-primary outcome measure.

If you are interested in learning more about or demoing the VRFCAT, visit https://verasci.com/vrfcat/.

About VeraSci

Founded in 2004, VeraSci has a worldwide presence in clinical trial development, clinical and cognitive assessment and language services. VeraSci brings deep expertise, strategic innovation and unwavering commitment to every project, allowing each client to deliver data supporting innovative therapies.

