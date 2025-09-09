VeraScore Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Executive Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraScore, a leading AI-enabled platform for measuring and managing financial health, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Jim O'Mara will join as Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Christian Hammer will serve as part-time Chief Science Officer for AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML).

O'Mara will oversee product development and technology strategy as VeraScore continues to scale its innovative platform. He brings more than 15 years of experience as a CTO and product executive in FinTech, with a proven record of driving technology growth and delivering enterprise-grade solutions that combine innovation with practical business impact.

Hammer, who recently joined VeraScore's Board of Directors through the acquisition of Vala AI, will take on an advisory role as Chief Science Officer AI/ML. In addition to his full-time commitment as CEO of Ngentix, where he is building the essential execution platform for mid-market businesses, Hammer will lead VeraScore's advanced AI and machine learning initiatives, continuing to develop and apply Vala AI's proprietary technology within the VeraScore platform. The natural synergy between VeraScore and Ngentix is expected to strengthen both companies and accelerate how AI is applied to real-world business challenges.

"We are excited to welcome Jim and Christian into these critical leadership roles," said Geff Woodward, CEO of VeraScore. "Jim brings the strategic product and technology expertise we need as we expand into new markets, while Christian provides continuity and scientific vision to advance our AI initiatives. Their combined experience and leadership will accelerate our ability to innovate and position VeraScore to achieve important milestones in the months and years ahead."

The addition of O'Mara and Hammer reflects VeraScore's commitment to advancing financial health management through AI-driven solutions. These appointments underscore the importance of both product execution and scientific leadership in transforming how credit is reviewed, expanding opportunities for consumers, and bringing greater financial access to underbanked communities.

About VeraScore

VeraScore is an innovative AI-enabled SaaS application for measuring and managing financial health. The technology allows lenders to more accurately assess the true strength of a borrower's financial position while promoting financial literacy for consumers and helping them build long-term financial health.

