Verasity And XCHNG Partner To Enhance Digital Advertising

Verasity's blockchain-enhanced Proof-of-View (PoV)™ technology is the perfect complement to companies on the XCHNG platform because of its ability to dramatically reduce ad fraud. It ensures that advertisers who book campaigns across Verasity's ecosystem via XCHNG will receive transparent audience metrics and a dramatic reduction in ad fraud.

Traditional programmatic ad tech ecosystems are battling against trust issues and ad spend waste. XCHNG and Verasity are developing technologies for different ends of the media ecosystem, both of which will deliver on new decentralized frameworks with immutable and transparent data with the goal of ensuring ad dollar spend efficiency.

"We are excited to have Verasity on board and part of our OnXCHNG partner program. During our meetings at Consensus 2018, it was quite evident that Verasity and its Proof-of-View technologies provide marketers in the digital advertising ecosystem with a completely unique service," said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava. "XCHNG is quickly onboarding a broad range of partners to accelerate the growth of our marketplace and to address the most urgent problems of the industry. Ad fraud is one of the most pervasive problems in digital advertising and with Verasity's Proof of View technologies, participants on the XCHNG platform will have greater visibility and control."

"Since the idea behind Verasity was conceived, we have sought to partner with companies who have the same vision and mission—to stop the fraud, kick out the bots and create a better, more transparent system for all," said Chris Gale, Co-founder of Verasity.

About Verasity:

Verasity is a next-generation video sharing platform. Verasity will provide accurate and secure metrics with every view through their patent pending Proof-of-View (POV™) blockchain technology. Proof-of-View (POV™) prevents fake views, stops bots and fraudulent activity. This establishes a new direct value exchange between content creators, viewers and advertisers. Viewers can then choose to pay content owners to watch their content or they can choose to watch the advertisements to earn VERA.

For more information, please visit https://verasity.io/, follow @verasitytech or join Verasity on Telegram here: https://t.me/verasitychat

About XCHNG:

XCHNG is an open and unified blockchain-based framework for the digital advertising ecosystem. Designed and deployed by Kochava Labs SEZC, a research and development subsidiary of Kochava Inc., the XCHNG framework is centered around a common Ricardian Smart Contract with an open blockchain implementation to persist transactional history and provide supporting utilities required for maximizing efficiency through the lifecycle of the IO. XCHNG enables the related targeting and activation of audiences, bolsters ad-spend efficiency and transparency, establishes a next-generation system of record for all participants, and provides the opportunity to tokenize the framework to treat digital as a true asset class, standardizing the valuation of ads. For more information, visit https://xchng.io/.

About Kochava Inc:

Kochava Inc. offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, engage, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava Platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing advertisers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava Inc. is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns. For more information, visit https://www.kochava.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. These forward-looking statements represent our best judgment as of the date of each press release based in part on preliminary information and certain assumptions which management believes are reasonable. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media:

Carol Lin Vieira

contact@verasity.io

+1 401-871-7676

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verasity-and-xchng-partner-to-enhance-digital-advertising-300672357.html

SOURCE Verasity

