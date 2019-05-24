Verasity Announces Strategic Partnership With Binance Chain

LONDON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verasity , the digital currency for online video players, has announced a strategic partnership with Binance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance and the community, in a move that will bring about a new incentivised video economy.

Verasity is a leading company providing rewarded video player technology to major publishers worldwide. The patent-pending video player enables tokenized rewards (VRA traded on HitBTC ) as well as loyalty schemes within a video player wallet . The unique technology is already available to more than 1.6 million video publishers with 550 million users and 110 billion monthly views bringing engagement and revenues back to publishers' sites. Verasity's attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.

Completed products are now used by publishers . The app unites rewards and loyalty programs into one video player wallet that can be utilized by viewers, publishers and advertisers and share across all major video platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, JWPlayer and others which represent over 95% of all the video players utilized. This killer app can be integrated in a few minutes by any publisher within its current workflow and viewers are not required to download anything or change their habits. Verasity will announce more mainstream publishers that will adopt the technology in a bid to win viewers' attention back to their websites.

Mark Hain, Co-founder of Verasity said: "Building on the Binance Chain protocol enhances our platform as its one second block time confirmations make it faster and cheaper to send and receive transactions, pivotal for the success of a microtransaction blockchain platform. The power of the Binance community and liquidity in BNB will also add great power to the Verasity project."

CZ (Changpeng Zhao), CEO & Founder of Binance said: "Video is a powerful tool to educate, engage and entertain. Verasity's video player solution offers the perfect vehicle for viewers, publishers and content creators to benefit from the utility of blockchain technology. I'm glad that Binance and Verasity are leading that charge globally."

About Binance Chain

Binance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance and the community, is a community-driven project with developers and contributors from all over the world. Binance DEX is the decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain: https://www.binance.org/.

SOURCE Verasity; Binance Chain