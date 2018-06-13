Verasity Partners with Amazon Web Services to Power Disruptive Blockchain-Enhanced Video Platform

The AWS Activate program is designed to provide promising startup companies with the resources they need to get started quickly and easily on AWS, enabling them to focus on scaling their business instead of worrying about infrastructure. Resources provided by AWS include AWS promotional credits, AWS support, and AWS training.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Amazon as a member of its AWS program and believe that Verasity's blockchain technology, which seeks to prevent fake views, eradicate bots, and limit fraudulent activity on online video platforms, is the way forward," says David Orman, co-founder and CEO of Verasity.

These benefits will further accelerate Verasity's use of the AWS cloud platform for development and scaling of Verasity's blockchain infrastructure and architecture. In addition, Verasity provides a complete online video toolkit enabling businesses to enhance and improve existing global online video offerings with blockchain technology.

"This is impeccable timing for us, as Verasity is on the cusp of significantly scaling our business, which will require a world class cloud platform to meet the demands of our user base," said Mark Ramberg, part of the Executive Management team at Verasity. "Being invited into the AWS Activate program is a testament to the potential that the Verasity solution brings to content creators, advertisers, and viewers. We're delighted to be one of the first blockchain companies to be accepted into this program."

The Verasity vDaf (Decentralized Application Framework) blockchain technology is built on modular decentralized components. Combined, these components will be utilised together to power the Verasity-based service offerings. The individual components can also power and enhance global third-party online video platforms and OTT services.

Verasity's Token Sale went live on Monday, 21st May (at 3:00 p.m. UTC). Participants should complete KYC and purchase VERA at https://verasity.io. This is not a solicitation of investment, and, in the U.S., Verasity's Tokens are only open to accredited investors.

About Verasity:

Verasity is a next-generation video sharing platform designed to pivot the online video ecosystem by enabling a direct and transparent relationship between viewers, content creators and advertisers. Powered by existing cutting-edge video player technology, Verasity provides a high-quality viewing experience. Verasity's proprietary Blockchain technology, Proof-of-View (PoV™) creates a transparent economy powered by a new cryptocurrency called VERA (VRA). Verasity's goal is to liberate creators and online publishers whilst improving the viewer experience for video. Verasity's protocols will be used across the web integrating video delivery and instant micropayments using VERA all backed with trusted and transparent Proof-of-View (PoV™) Blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit https://verasity.io/, follow @verasitytech or join Verasity on Telegram here: https://t.me/verasitychat

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. These forward-looking statements represent our best judgment as of the date of each press release based in part on preliminary information and certain assumptions which management believes are reasonable. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Carol Lin Vieira

contact@verasity.io

+1 401-871-7676

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verasity-partners-with-amazon-web-services-to-power-disruptive-blockchain-enhanced-video-platform-300665756.html

SOURCE Verasity

Related Links

https://verasity.io

