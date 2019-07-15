Verasity Publisher Stats Prove Stunning Says eBonus

Verasity and eBonus have released the results of the partnership and are pleased to see that the analytics are far better than anticipated:

"Verasity's tech integration results after just 30 days on our eBonus.gg site went far beyond our expectations:

Total videos watched:

2.02M -> 2.39M (18% improvement)

Videos watched (unique user daily visualisations):

82.2K -> 102.4K (25% improvement)

Total watch time:

1289 days -> 1756 days (36% improvement)

And these % values have persisted! Really impressive gains in an industry where even a few % points makes all the difference in profitability. Thank you Verasity!"

Pedro Pereira, CTO, eBonus.gg

These publisher results showing huge viewer gains from Verasity's rewarded video tech confirm the efficacy of Verasity's solution. Verasity's rewarded video solution is the only viable alternative to increasing engagement and profitability in the face of YouTube and Facebook. Verasity looks forward to adding many more publishers to its client list now that publishers can see the proven results.

About Verasity

Verasity is a leading company providing rewarded video player technology to major publishers across the globe. The patent-pending video player enables tokenized rewards (VRA) as well as loyalty schemes within a video player wallet. The unique technology is already available to more than 2 million video publishers with 550 million users and 110 billion monthly views bringing engagement and revenues back to publishers' sites. Verasity's attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.

Verasity has a strategic partnership with Binance Chain , a blockchain software system developed by Binance in a move that will bring about a new incentivised video economy.

CZ (Changpeng Zhao), CEO & Founder of Binance said: "Video is a powerful tool to educate, engage and entertain. Verasity's video player solution offers the perfect vehicle for viewers, publishers and content creators to benefit from the utility of blockchain technology. I'm glad that Binance and Verasity are leading that charge globally."

About eBonus.gg

eBonus.gg is a platform on which gamers are freely rewarded their favorite games. Currently, eBonus has over 3 million registered users with thousands of delivered games.

To win games users complete tasks provided by Game-Developers / Brands as well as other tasks like watching videos which are now also powered by the Verasity SDK.

For every successful task completed users receive eBonus Coins that can then be redeemed for their favorite games.

SOURCE Verasity

