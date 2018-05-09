Veratad Brings KYC, AML, and Fraud Prevention Solutions to Digital Banking 2018 Conference

TEANECK, N.J., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC (www.veratad.com), a world class provider of real-time identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced today that they will participate as an exhibitor and sponsor at the Digital Banking Conference in Austin, Texas on June 6-8, 2018.

Digital Banking, hosted by American Banker (owned by Source Media), is the leading and largest digital banking event in the industry, covering innovation in financial services for consumer and commercial customers around mobile, digital, AI, payments, RegTech, data, blockchain, API, channel and technology strategies.

With 1200+ senior level executives from financial institutions, credit unions and FinTech providers from both the U.S. and around the globe, Digital Banking 2018 will inspire with exceptional content, live demos, encourage conversations through various networking opportunities and promises to be an innovative and forward thinking three-day event.

"The inspiration, innovation and insights that the Digital Banking Conference pulls together made it an easy decision for us to participate as a sponsor for the first time this year. Attending this conference is a unique opportunity for us to network with our partners, clients and other financial professionals from around the world," said Veratad's Chief Executive Officer, John E. Ahrens. "This conference is also a perfect venue for us to showcase our full suite of ID Verification, Fraud Prevention and KYC Solutions; we're proud to be part of it."

Veratad's IDresponse® suite of global verification and compliance solutions, offer a powerful and innovative approach to knowing your online financial services customers. The Veratad suite includes identity verification, Knowledge Based Authentication, document validation as well as an Out of Band 2 Factor Authentication with biometrics. Whether deployed as stand-alone or in combination, these technologies are all designed to increase profits, reduce costs, prevent fraud and enhance compliance efforts.

About American Banker & Digital Banking



American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its users updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation, and disruption; technology, regulation, and reform.

About Veratad:

Visit us at booth #48.

Veratad is trusted by companies large and small and our customers include some of the world's most well-known corporations that use our solutions to reduce the risk of fraud, comply with financial regulatory requirements, provide a safer online experience and act with a greater sense of social responsibility.

