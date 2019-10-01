Veratad CEO, John E. Ahrens, To Join Panel at The Future of the COPPA Rule: An FTC Workshop

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC ( www.veratad.com ), a world-class provider of global age and identity verification solutions, announced today that Veratad CEO, John E. Ahrens, has been invited to participate as a panelist at the Federal Trade Commission's workshop on The Future of the COPPA Rule.

The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA) contains requirements for websites or online services directed to children under 13 years of age. "The Future of the COPPA Rule: An FTC Workshop" will examine whether to update the COPPA Rule in light of evolving business practices in the online children's marketplace, including the increased use of Internet of Things devices, social media, educational technology, and general audience platforms hosting third-party child-directed content.

The COPPA Workshop will be held on October 7, 2019, at the Constitution Center in Washington, DC and is free and open to the public. It will be webcast live on the FTC's website.

"Providing effective age and identity verification solutions that enable our customers to protect children on the internet and meet their VPC compliance requirements under COPPA is a priority for us," said Veratad's CEO, John E. Ahrens. "I am looking forward to this opportunity to participate in the discussion as we explore ways to balance the use of new technologies and the evolving nature of potential harms affecting children's privacy."

Veratad's IDresponse® Platform delivers an entire suite of global age and identity verification solutions. Veratad's COPPA Compliance solution verifies parents in real-time without compromising privacy and security and is delivered with pre-established verification rules designed to meet FTC COPPA requirements for Verifiable Parental Consent. All Veratad solutions are available via Veratad's online portal or easily integrated through a simple API.

About the FTC & COPPA Workshop

The Federal Trade Commission will host a public workshop on October 7, 2019 to explore whether to update the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule. The COPPA Rule, which was enacted in 2000 and updated in 2013, requires certain website operators to obtain parental consent before collecting, using or disclosing personal information from children under 13.

About Veratad

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a world-class provider of real-time Identity Verification and Knowledge-Based Authentication Solutions for those who conduct business on the Internet or any business that needs to verify an individual's age or identity.

Our verification solutions are designed to verify an individual's identity and/or age while protecting sensitive personal data and promoting a high level of consumer privacy.

Veratad is trusted by companies large and small and our customers include some of the world's most well-known corporations that use our solutions to reduce the risk of fraud, comply with financial regulatory requirements, provide a safer online experience and act with a greater sense of social responsibility.

